TruePoint Communications Earns 6th Consecutive Inc. 5000 Award

News provided by

TruePoint Communications

15 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

Agency Marks 17 Years of Innovation and Growth in PR and Social Media

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that TruePoint Communications ranked on its annual Inc. 5000 list for the 6th consecutive year. Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. TruePoint, an integrated marketing communications agency, ranked No. 4303 in the nation and 183 among Dallas-based companies.

The agency's consistent ranking on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to its effective leadership, strong business strategies and dedicated focus on client service. TruePoint's substantial growth over 17 years, during a recession and the pandemic, reflects the team's steadfast ability to conceptualize and execute tailored communications strategies that cater to the unique needs of each client.

The agency continues to innovate its integrated marketing communications services, focusing on public relations and social media. TruePoint recently expanded to include Social and Media Intelligence, a service that translates analytics into real-time insights helping brands protect and manage their reputation. Social and Media Intelligence includes social listening and analytics, media intelligence and competitive intelligence.

"We are humbled to be honored with a 6th Inc. 5000 award. This milestone reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, who have continuously generated meaningful results. Our commitment to delivering effective communications strategies that meet clients' business needs has enabled TruePoint to achieve sustained growth and success over the years," said Jessica Nunez, founder and president, TruePoint Communications.

With a clientele that includes Fortune 10 companies, leading brands and fast-growing startups, TruePoint has consistently adapted to the ever-evolving communication landscape, delivering strategies to effectively engage audiences across diverse platforms for nearly two decades.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. The list represents the top .07 percent of all companies in growth and of the more than 6 million companies nationwide, only 5,000 companies are selected. Recognized as one of just 409 marketing agencies nationwide on the 2023 list, this achievement further fuels TruePoint's determination to empower brands while raising industry standards.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, speaking engagements or expert industry commentary, please contact Aneisha McMillan [email protected], 910.849.9003.

About TruePoint

TruePoint Communications is an integrated marketing agency that propels brands forward through social media, public relations, and crisis communications. TruePoint bolsters clients with sound business strategy and scrappy execution to generate meaningful results achieving higher sales, greater reach, and increased brand awareness. In 2022, TruePoint launched the TruePoint University Work Readiness Program to help minority students and young professionals, particularly first-gen college graduates, navigate and establish their careers with business coaching, resume-review, and job-search skills. For more information, visit www.truepointagency.com and engage with us at @truepointagency on social media.

SOURCE TruePoint Communications

