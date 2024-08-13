TruePoint Communications Honored on the Inc. 5000 List for 7th Consecutive Year

Agency Marks 18 Years of Innovation and Growth in PR and Social Media

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that TruePoint Communications ranked on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, for the 7th consecutive year. TruePoint, an integrated marketing communications agency, ranked No. 4431 in the nation and 178 among Dallas-based companies.

Only 391 companies on this year's list have received the award for five or more consecutive years, placing TruePoint among a select group. The agency's consistent ranking on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to its effective leadership, strong business strategies and dedicated focus on client service. TruePoint's substantial growth over 18 years reflects the team's steadfast ability to conceptualize and execute tailored communications strategies that cater to the unique needs of each client.

"It's an honor to be recognized for the seventh consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list," said Jessica Nunez, founder and president, TruePoint Communications. "We have a strong, dedicated team, committed to client needs and consistently generating meaningful results. We're extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve our clients and propel their brands forward together."

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Founded in 2006, this year marks TruePoint's 18th anniversary. During this time, the agency has been recognized among the most innovative public relations and communications firms nationwide. TruePoint has consecutively ranked among the Top 100 agencies in the U.S., as listed by O'Dwyer's and PR News.

TruePoint specializes in social media marketing, community management, public relations (including media and influencer relations), crisis management, corporate communications, creative services and digital media. The agency's client work scales regionally and nationally in technology and telecom, retail, healthcare, B2B, beauty, travel, hospitality and restaurants.

TruePoint Communications is an integrated marketing agency that propels brands forward through social media, public relations, crisis communications, creative services, digital marketing and analytics. TruePoint bolsters clients with sound business strategy and execution to generate meaningful results, achieving higher sales, greater reach, and increased brand awareness. For more information, visit www.truepointagency.com and engage with us at @truepointagency on social media.

