TruePoint Communications Ranks on the Inc. 5000 Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TruePoint Communications has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the second consecutive year that TruePoint Communications has made the list, showcasing the company's continued commitment to healthy growth. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"TruePoint is a fast-growing company that propels our clients forward. Our team's commitment to generating meaningful results and fresh ideas has played a significant role in driving growth," said Jessica Nunez, founder and president of TruePoint Communications. "We are a high-performing PR and social media agency that attracts brands who want to grow awareness and increase sales."

Based in Dallas, TruePoint is a communications agency providing public relations and social media services. TruePoint specializes in marketing communications strategy and execution, media relations, influencer marketing and issues/crisis management.

The company's 2018 growth was largely led by digital media services. TruePoint serves as the strategy and voice for global brands through community management, content development, positive social media engagement, social listening, analytics and reputation management.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

About TruePoint Communications

Founded in 2006, TruePoint Communications is an innovative communications agency that leverages public relations and digital media to propel brands forward. TruePoint specializes in marketing strategy and execution, media relations, influencer marketing and issues/crisis management. The company's digital media team serves as the strategy and voice for global brands through community management, positive engagement, social listening, analytics and reputation management. TruePoint's strategic initiatives have resulted in higher sales, increased web traffic, greater awareness and a more positive public perception for its clients.

