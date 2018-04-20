Truesight Consulting, LLC, and UK-based Marketscience Consulting, Ltd, Launch Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Unified Demand Analytics Solutions and Services to the Enterprise

The partnership is built upon a shared recognition of the unique needs of analytically-driven companies and the emergence of clients looking to implement advanced marketing analytics themselves on a Do It Yourself (DIY) model or on a Do It With Me (DIWM) model in close collaboration with external vendors. Both firms recognize the value of academically rigorous marketing analytics and have built close relationships with the academic community in the development of market solutions.

Together, the firms will deliver a suite of new unified demand analytics solutions and services to the marketplace for DIY and DIWM enterprise customers, as well as for the more traditional Do It For Me (DIFM) client. The new solutions will enable clients to predict, measure and optimize their demand generation efforts with greater accuracy, efficacy, and deeper insights than before. This is the first phase of a comprehensive, multi-year innovation strategy the companies are embarking on together.

"This new collaboration will provide complete access for clients seeking a fully transparent, yet rigorous, methodology for measuring marketing effectiveness," said David Dixon, co-founder and CEO of Truesight. "Our solid academic foundations and ability to scale teams for DIY, DIFM and DIWM enterprise clients is paramount in our combined focus."

Under the collaboration, the firms will maintain their brand names and identities with Truesight leading commercialization, consulting, implementation and scaling activities, while Marketscience will lead on R&D/innovation, product development, training, and management of academic relationships. Additionally, Truesight becomes the exclusive unified analytic solutions and consulting service partner to Marketscience; and, Marketscience becomes the exclusive advanced customer analytics and R&D/innovation resource to Truesight.

The partnership provides both firms increased scale, geographic proximity, and expanded resources. Together, they will have a full product pipeline with new product market introductions slated for the second half of 2018 and throughout 2019.

A key payoff of this commercialization venture, for clients and the market in general, will be an ability to answer new types of questions in a credible, fully transparent way.

"This development partnership is all about our clients. We're bringing the scale of Truesight to bear upon the academic rigor of Marketscience. Our collaboration builds on the combined power of our platforms and technical capabilities to help clients activate smarter business decisions and results," said Dr. Peter Cain, CEO of Marketscience Consulting.

"We are lifting the hood on MMM and so finally overcoming the black box issue, enabling clients to build their own models and optimizations. Using this fully transparent approach, clients will have the confidence, tools and know-how to own the results and lead this process," he said.

"The partnership between our firms accelerates our depth and breadth of services, while strengthening our position in the rapidly growing $19 billion marketing data and analytics market," said Sebastian Shapiro, co-founder and partner of Truesight. "Our clients will benefit from this immediately with new, innovative solutions and a greater ability to deliver at scale."

Truesight and Marketscience are both founded upon principles of total ownership-independence, radical transparency, accountability and tailored solutions. Additionally, both companies employ a consultative approach to client engagements at each step of the project process, sharing details of modeling outputs and fully integrating client input.

About Marketscience Consulting

Marketscience Consulting is an award-winning independent consultancy specializing in advanced econometric modelling, statistical analysis and bespoke advice on traditional and digital marketing investments. Founded by Dr. Peter Cain in 2012, Marketscience works closely with clients to quantify the drivers of consumer demand and the financial return on marketing strategy at all levels of business.

Marketscience provides a comprehensive set of data-driven solutions for industries ranging from CPG, retail and consumer electronics, to financial services, telecommunications and pharmaceuticals. The company is founded upon the principles of ownership independence, radical transparency and accountability, and tailored solutions. It employs a consultative approach to client engagements at each step of the project process, sharing details of modelling outputs and fully integrating client input. The firm won the prestigious RAR Award (Recommended Agency Register) for quantitative market research in 2016. It also won a "Leaders in Econometric Consulting, 2018" award from Worldwide Business Review. More information is available about Marketscience at www.marketscienceconsulting.com.

About Truesight Consulting

Founded in 2017 by industry veterans David Dixon and Sebastian Shapiro, Truesight Consulting combines and unifies technology, data, modeling and business intelligence solutions to drive significant improvements in results and revenue for its clients. The firm is an innovator in advanced marketing analytics and offers a full scope of marketing analytics services and solutions, including marketing mix modelling (MMM), multitouch attribution (MTA), customer data analytics, quantitative survey analytics, scenario planning and optimization, and marketing change management. The company is pioneering distinctive innovations in technology, IP, solutions delivery, and blue-chip academic and commercial partnerships. With fully independent ownership, Truesight is inherently transparent, unbiased and unencumbered by competing interests or P&Ls. Truesight is headquartered in New York City and has a team of more than 30 marketing and senior advanced analytics professionals. The firm has clients throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia in the consumer goods, B2B enterprise software, retail, telecom, media and entertainment, and financial services sectors. More information is available at www.truesight.consulting

Note to editors: Bios for reference

David Dixon, Founder and Managing Partner, Truesight Consulting

David Dixon, 42, is founder and managing partner of Truesight Consulting. He brings more than 20 years of experience in advanced marketing analytics, management consulting and organizational leadership to the firm. Before launching Truesight, David was global CEO and managing partner of Ninah Consulting, Ltd., formerly a leading provider of MMM services owned by the Publicis Group. At Ninah, he was responsible for 10 years of profitable growth, revenues of more than $25 million and 70 full time employees. David established the US operations of Initiative Consulting, a spin-off of the Interpublic Group of Companies' Initiative Media, and following that, the Marketing Accountability Partnership (MAP), another IPG-owned analytics company. He brings significant experience working with blue-chip companies like Apple, Intuit, Verizon, Kellogg's, Home Depot, Bank of America, Kohl's and others. David has a Masters' Degree of Economics from London University.

Sebastian Shapiro, Co-Founder and Partner, Truesight Consulting

Sebastian Shapiro, 44, is co-founder and partner of Truesight Consulting. He has over 20 years of global marketing, consulting and leadership experience within the marketing, sales and analytics field. Sebastian has built, and managed marketing and analytics consulting practices worth more than $15 million in revenue and has worked extensively in the management consulting industry. Prior to Truesight Consulting, Sebastian helped build and lead Ninah Consulting, where he was partner and managing director, from a 2-person team in 2006 to a leading global marketing analytics firm with over $20 million in consulting services revenue globally. At Ninah, he was responsible for client development, thought leadership, product development and overall firm management. Before that, he helped develop and lead the Marketing Accountability Partnership (MAP), a marketing analytics company within the Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG). He also had tenures with FutureBrand, where he led the brand analytics practice, and created a unique approach to brand valuation. He began his career at PWC in the M&A practice. Sebastian graduated from Harvard and holds an advanced degree in Economics from Aarhus University, Denmark.

Dr. Peter Cain, Founder and CEO, Marketscience Consulting

Dr. Peter Cain, 52, is founder and CEO of Marketscience Consulting, Ltd., an independent, UK consultancy focused on a fusion of economics, marketing and time series econometrics to bring clients the latest solutions in marketing analytics. He launched Marketscience in 2012. Dr. Cain is widely known for championing the use of dynamic modeling techniques to capture long-term brand effects that provide a complete measure of ROMI. He has more than 20 years of commercial and academic experience in economics and marketing science designing econometric business solutions for blue-chip companies and organizations. Dr. Cain is deeply experienced consulting in the financial services, CPG, retail, telecommunications, consumer and enterprise high tech, pharmaceutical and not-for-profit sectors, and writes extensively on economics and econometrics in marketing. Dr. Cain regularly publishes in top peer-reviewed journals. A few of his titles are, "Brand Management and the Marketing Mix Model" in Journal of Marketing Analytics (2014); "Modeling and forecasting brand share: A dynamic demand system approach" in International Journal of Research in Marketing article (2005); and "Marketing Mix Modeling and Return on Investment" (2010) that covered the entire MMM process. Before marketing research, Dr. Cain was in academia, specializing in monetary economics and econometrics. He holds BSc and MSc degrees in Economics from the University of Warwick, and PhD in Monetary Economics from the University of Nottingham.

