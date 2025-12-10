A Seamless Private Jet and Villa Travel Experience

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueSkies Aviation, a global private jet charter and membership company redefining transparency and freedom in private air travel, today announced a strategic partnership with Luxe Haus, the award-winning leader in ultra-luxury vacation rentals and property management. Together, the two brands have launched True Luxe Escape, a premium program that combines private aviation and luxury estate stays into one elevated, end-to-end travel experience.

TrueSkies Aviation and Luxe Haus Vacations Announce “True Luxe Escape” - A Seamless Private Jet and Villa Travel Experience

Designed for discerning travelers seeking privacy, personalization, and seamless logistics, True Luxe Escape offers exclusive amenities and bundled pricing incentives when clients book both private air travel with TrueSkies and accommodations with Luxe Haus.

Custom-Tailored Experiences

Each True Luxe Escape booking unlocks a range of upscale benefits, scaled to the total value of the trip. Guests may enjoy:

Private SUV transfers to and from the airport

Elevated in-flight catering

In-villa welcome amenities

Concierge-curated experiences such as ski guides, wellness services, and tastings

Special enhancements and surprise-and-delight moments personalized by the Luxe Haus team

Additionally, Luxe Haus clients who enroll in the TrueSkies Reserve program, a usage-based membership that rewards frequent flyers, are eligible for up to $10,000 in bonus flight credits, offering exceptional flexibility and added value.

"TrueSkies was founded to make private aviation more personal, transparent, and effortless," said David Young, CEO of TrueSkies Aviation. "Luxe Haus shares that same dedication to exceptional service. Together, we're removing the friction between air and ground, giving travelers a unified experience where every detail is handled from takeoff to check-in."

"Today's traveler expects more than just a beautiful destination; they're seeking a thoughtfully orchestrated journey," said Pamela Longley, CEO of Luxe Haus. "True Luxe Escape reflects our shared commitment to service, privacy, and meaningful experiences at every step."

Both companies share a deep commitment to quality, service, and trust, values that resonate strongly with luxury travelers, homeowners, and professionals in the entertainment and lifestyle sectors. By aligning private aviation and private accommodations, TrueSkies Aviation and Luxe Haus are setting a new benchmark for integrated luxury travel.

To learn more or request a custom itinerary, visit https://luxehausvacations.com/luxury-guest-services/introducing-true-luxe-escape/

For media or photo requests, contact True Skies at [email protected] and Luxe Haus at [email protected]

About TrueSkies Aviation

TrueSkies Aviation, a global private jet charter and membership company, is redefining transparency and freedom in private air travel. With a curated global network of aircraft and offices across the U.S., Brazil, and the United Kingdom, plus a world-class service center in Ohio, TrueSkies delivers seamless journeys with expert logistics, transparent pricing, and concierge-level trip support. Learn more at www.flytrueskies.com .

About Luxe Haus

Luxe Haus redefines luxury vacation rentals by providing a seamless, full-service experience that prioritizes both property owners and guests. With over 40 years of award-winning expertise in the vacation rental and hospitality industry, Luxe Haus combines premium property management with an uncompromising dedication to five-star service. From personalized villa concierge services to expert guidance from Park City destination specialists, Luxe Haus ensures every detail of your luxury getaway is effortless. For property owners, Luxe Haus offers meticulous care, transparent management, and a commitment to maximizing property value. Discover the pinnacle of hospitality and elevated living, crafted with intention, delivered with care. Visit www.luxehausvacations.com to begin your next escape.

SOURCE LUXE HAUS