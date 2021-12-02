TrueTeleHealth and TelePageMD Announce a Strategic Partnership to Benefit Nursing Homes and Affiliated Hospital Systems

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueTeleHealth, a product of TeleHealth Innovations, LLC, has announced a new strategic partnership with TelePageMD, a leading post-acute care telehealth service company.



As an early adopter, TelePageMD has been successfully delivering high quality and comprehensive medical care from a distance using the TrueTeleHealth Complete Solution. "TrueTeleHealth bridges the connection between physician and patient in post-acute settings better than other products tested," says Dr. Haresh Sawlani, Partner at TelePageMD. "We are excited to use the best in breed technology from TrueTeleHealth in keeping with our commitment to nursing homes all over America."



"Because of the TrueTeleHealth platform, post-acute care facilities are able to access our multispecialty group of physicians, resulting in improved clinical outcomes and decreased hospitalizations. We are excited to bring this software and technology to all of our current and prospective facilities," says Dr. Aleks Radovic, Partner at TelePageMD.



Vinod Venugopal, CTO at TeleHealth Innovations, says, "We are thrilled to partner with TelePageMD. We are sure this will stimulate awareness about the enhanced and ever-changing capabilities offered by the TrueTeleHealth cart and devices. We look forward to wowing nursing homes with the benefits in which the TrueTeleHealth technology can be utilized."



The benefits of this new partnership include:

Increased market awareness of the turn-key and affordable TrueTeleHealth Complete Solution

Post-acute care facility access to on-demand and high quality multispecialty telehealth care

Improvement in clinical outcomes

Reduction of unnecessary hospitalizations

Improvement of patient/family satisfaction

Reputation improvement which increases hospital referrals

Increased facility revenues

About TrueTeleHealth:

TrueTeleHealth is a comprehensive, easy-to-use, and affordable telehealth platform. Created by physicians, the solution includes HIPAA-compliant software and fully integrated state-of-the-art medical devices to reduce barriers associated with today's traditional healthcare model.



About TelePageMD:

TelePageMD is a multispecialty physician group that has been a leader in delivering telehealth care at the post-acute level since 2016.



For more information on TrueTeleHealth, please visit https://www.truetelehealth.com



Contact:

Vinnie Venugopal

(833) 483-5633

[email protected]



Related Links

https://www.truetelehealth.com



SOURCE TeleHealth Innovations, LLC