TrueTeleHealth Announces Marketplace Partner Status Allowing Integration with PointClickCare's Platform

CHICAGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueTeleHealth, a product of TeleHealth Innovations, LLC, is proud to announce that it is now integrated with PointClickCare, the leading cloud-based EHR software vendor for the senior care market.

TrueTeleHealth was created to improve access and delivery of virtual healthcare. The TrueTeleHealth Complete Solution is a comprehensive, yet easy to use telehealth platform consisting of a medical cart, tablet, HIPAA compliant software, and FDA approved medical devices. Physician created, TrueTeleHealth improves patient access by allowing providers to quickly and safely evaluate and treat patients from a distance.

TrueTeleHealth benefits long-term and post acute care facilities in many ways:

Turn-key and affordable telehealth solution

24/7 provider care that improves clinical outcomes

Reduction of unnecessary hospitalizations

Improvement of patient/family/provider satisfaction

Improvement of facility reputation driving referrals

Increase in facility revenues

Using the APIs available through the PointClickCare Marketplace Partner Program, TrueTeleHealth has completed its integration with the PointClickCare platform. This allows for direct communication between the platforms making the telehealth consultation process more user-friendly and complete. Nurses are now able to connect with a telehealth provider within seconds allowing more time to be given back to resident care.

"Through our integration with PointClickCare, receiving and delivering virtual medical care has never been easier," says Dr. Aleks Radovic, MD, creator of TrueTeleHealth. "Not only can facility staff connect with remote providers more quickly, providers themselves now have access to comprehensive and vital patient information, necessary for high quality medical care."

"We have been using the TrueTeleHealth platform for the last 12 months and it has significantly helped reduce our hospitalization rates. Now, after integrating into the PointClickCare platform, the telehealth consultation process is even more streamlined and has been very well received by our nurses and doctors!" - Rani Stutz, Regional Director of Operations, Legacy Healthcare, LLC

Additional information regarding the integration can be found on the PointClickCare Marketplace - an online platform that enables customers to easily evaluate authorized third-party technology partners. Partners listed on the PointClickCare Marketplace offer integrated apps and/or services that are designed to be quickly deployed and work seamlessly with providers' existing workflows.

"The PointClickCare Marketplace offers the widest range of integrated solutions available to the senior care market," says Chris Beekman, Marketplace Director, PointClickCare. "Our partnership with TrueTeleHealth is further testament to our continually growing partner network and ecosystem, and the wealth of possibilities it provides our customers to extend their technology capabilities." For more information about this partnership, visit https://marketplace.pointclickcare.com/English/directory/partner/1403089.

About PointClickCare Technologies Inc.

With a suite of fully-integrated applications powered by cloud-based healthcare software, PointClickCare leads the way in helping care providers connect, collaborate, and share data within their network. PointClickCare provides diverse care teams across the care continuum real-time patient insights at any stage of a patient's healthcare journey, enabling better decision making and improved clinical outcomes at lower cost. Over 21,000 long-term and acute/post-acute care providers, and over 1,300 hospitals, use PointClickCare today. For more information on PointClickCare's software solutions, visit pointclickcare.com.

About TeleHealth Innovations, LLC

TeleHealth Innovations, LLC is a physician-founded technology company that brings advanced telehealth solutions to market. The TrueTeleHealth platform is currently used around the world and was designed to improve access and deliver comprehensive virtual healthcare in a variety of clinical settings.

For more information on TrueTeleHealth, please visit www.truetelehealth.com.

