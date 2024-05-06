Truett-Hurst, Inc. Announces Record Date for Shareholders Entitled to Receive Distributions and Expected Date of Filing of Certificate Dissolution and Appointment of Officers

HEALDSBURG, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 6, 2024, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Truett-Hurst, Inc. (the "Company") set May 16, 2024 as the record date (the "Record Date") for the determination of the shareholders of the Company entitled to receive distributions upon the liquidation of the Company. As of the Record Date, shares of the Company's stock shall cease trading, and the stock transfer books of the Company shall be closed, and from and after the Record Date there shall be no further registration of transfers on the stock transfer books of shares of the Company's stock. The Board authorized the filing of a certificate of dissolution with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware as of the Record Date.

In addition, the Board appointed representatives of its liquidating agent, BPM, as officers of the Company as follows: Edward Webb, President and Treasurer; Stephen Daughters, Secretary.

About Truett-Hurst, Inc.

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTC: THST) is a holding company and its sole asset is the controlling equity interest in H.D.D. LLC., previously an innovative super-premium, ultra-premium and luxury wine sales, marketing and production company based in the acclaimed Dry Creek Valley of Sonoma County, California. Truett-Hurst, Inc. is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

