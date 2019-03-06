TrueVoice Intelligence Awarded GSA Contract for Market Research/Analysis

NORWALK, Conn., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueVoice Intelligence, a specialized market intelligence company, has been awarded a U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) professional services schedule contract for market research and analysis (SIN 541-4A, Market Research and Analysis) under Advertising & Integrated Marketing Solutions (AIMS).

With the new GSA award, TrueVoice will now provide its services to federal government agencies for an array of applications that include: strategic marketing, branding, public awareness, market identification, market trends, strategy development, and measurement and analytics.

The selection endorses TrueVoice's unique capabilities and approach to identifying, understanding and defining how to better serve specific audiences, reflecting the GSA's interest in gaining deeper insights about its various audiences that are simply unobtainable through traditional research techniques.

Gaining insights from big unstructured data

Using its proprietary technology platform, TrueVoice accesses, segments and activates new and previously unreachable audience behavioral insights from big unstructured data culled from hundreds of millions of online sites and sources. Unstructured data is growing at the rate of 62 percent per year and by 2022, 93 percent of all data will be unstructured, according to IDC.

"We are thrilled that our company has been recognized by the GSA, and we look forward to providing our services to a range of U.S. government agencies," says Brock Pernice, TrueVoice's managing partner. "We can help them gain new audience insights and context from unstructured data, a capability that most research companies can't provide."

TrueVoice Intelligence

Over the past decade, TrueVoice Intelligence has been using its proprietary, single-source technology platform to transform the way organizations identify, interpret and serve audiences and stakeholders. TrueVoice's private sector clients include Humana, Bayer, Johnson Controls, McDonald's, ConAgra Foods and General Electric.

