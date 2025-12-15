TrueWatch Awarded 2025 AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year (GCR) Award

TrueWatch recognized as Marketplace Partner of the Year (GCR) winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help their customers drive innovation

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueWatch is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that play key roles in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). TrueWatch has been named the winner of the Marketplace Partner of the Year (GCR) award, recognizing top AWS Marketplace Partners with significant AWS Marketplace transactions.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards highlight AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. These awards commend partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers' transformation journeys.

TrueWatch was recognized for its ability to help customers streamline DevOps, SRE, ITOps , and FinOps workflows by delivering a unified observability platform that reduces operational blind spots and accelerates incident resolution. With TrueWatch, organizations gain end-to-end visibility across infrastructure, applications, user activity, and business performance — all through a single, AI-powered platform optimized for modern cloud environments.

As customers across AI, retail, fintech, logistics, and digital services increasingly adopt multi-cloud and cloud-native architectures, TrueWatch enables them to break down data silos, improve MTTR, strengthen security posture, and scale globally with compliance-ready monitoring. Through AWS Marketplace, customers can subscribe to TrueWatch with one click, streamline cross-border purchasing, consolidate billing, and accelerate time-to-value — allowing global teams to adopt observability faster and more efficiently.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year (GCR) Award," said Mike Loong, CEO of TrueWatch. "This recognition reflects our team's dedication to solving real operational challenges and the strength of our partnership with AWS across the region. AWS Marketplace has been a powerful accelerator for our global expansion, enabling us to deliver unified observability to customers faster, more securely, and with greater operational efficiency. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with AWS as we help organizations navigate the next era of cloud and AI operations."

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, several data-driven award categories were evaluated using a unique set of performance metrics measured over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About TrueWatch

TrueWatch is a unified observability platform that helps organizations achieve end-to-end visibility across their infrastructure, applications, users, and business performance. Built for modern multi-cloud environments, TrueWatch brings logs, metrics, traces, RUM, synthetics, and security insights together in one platform - powered by AI for faster troubleshooting and smarter decision-making. Designed for scale, efficiency, and collaboration, TrueWatch enables teams to reduce operational complexity, improve reliability, and optimise cost with ease.

