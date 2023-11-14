Truework Announces Income Verification Solution for Tenant Screening

Property managers can now automate income verifications for up to 90% of applicants in under 72 hours while mitigating income fraud

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truework, the one-stop platform for income and employment verification, today announced the launch of Truework Income for Tenant Screening. It acts as a single income verification provider, orchestrating every major income verification method in one integration, maximizing speed and coverage. With this new product, property managers can automate more verifications with direct-to-source data to avoid payment issues, mitigate fraud, and reduce evictions while eliminating manual work for leasing staff. Innovative organizations, including one of the nation's largest single-family rental operators and RMK Management, Second Avenue, and Sparrow, have signed on to use the new offering.

"We are thrilled to launch Truework Income for Tenant Screening to help bring much-needed automated income verifications to the rental market," said Truework CEO Ryan Sandler. "Truework is the first solution in the space that connects multiple data sources and verification technologies to help property managers complete verifications more efficiently while preventing fraud."

Today, verifying a prospective tenant's income requires the applicant to submit various forms of documentation. Leasing staff must then review these documents and validate the information, which can draw out the application process and increase the number of days a unit is vacant. Additionally, with the rise of online tools to fabricate income documentation, it has become more difficult for leasing staff to identify fraudulent applications at scale, increasing evictions and losses.

As a Credit Reporting Agency under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), Truework provides property managers with the most accurate information while allowing consumers to request report changes if discrepancies are found.

Truework Income for Tenant Screening can be integrated into an online rental application or property management system, or accessed via an easy-to-use web application. 

For more information on Truework and Truework Income for Tenant Screening, please visit www.truework.com.

About Truework

On a mission to create trust in every financial transaction, Truework provides a one-stop, customizable platform for income and employment verification that prioritizes efficiency, accuracy, and security. Banks, lenders, and tenant screening providers rely on Truework to verify over 95% of U.S. employees. For more information, visit www.truework.com.

SOURCE Truework

