Truework Appoints Pravesh Mistry as its First Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truework , the leading API-enabled income verification platform, today announced the appointment of Pravesh Mistry as the company's first chief revenue officer. In this new role, Mistry will oversee sales, partnerships and other go-to-market strategies, positioning the company for continued rapid growth. This news comes on the heels of other recent key hires as well as Truework announcing that its instant data network has expanded to cover more than 35 million employees across the United States.

"As Truework's exponential growth continues, we're excited to bring on a proven leader like Pravesh to help elevate our sales and go-to-market strategies," said Ryan Sandler, CEO and co-founder of Truework. "With an impressive background leading results-driven North American and international sales teams, we're looking forward to the impact that Pravesh and his experience will have on Truework as we continue to expand our value propositions to customers."

With nearly two decades of sales experience, Mistry joins Truework most recently from ThousandEyes, an internet and cloud intelligence company that was acquired by Cisco in August of 2020. Mistry was responsible for leading the ThousandEyes Global Sales and Customer Success organizations within Cisco. ThousandEyes is a fellow Sequoia Capital portfolio company, raising its seed round from Sequoia and other investors in 2013. Prior to that experience, Mistry spent over 11 years at Rackspace in a variety of sales leadership roles, working his way up to Vice President of Enterprise Sales for North America.

"Truework is helping transform the online identity industry, one that affects every consumer in the U.S., and I'm excited to join to help further its upward trajectory," said Pravesh Mistry. "Ryan and his team have created something truly special and the team's ability to penetrate and grow in a market dominated by incumbents has been extraordinary. I'm looking forward to helping expand on these impressive achievements."

The addition of Mistry follows Truework's recent introduction of other key executives, including Eric Weingarten as VP, general counsel. Weingarten joined in January following general counsel stints at Coinbase, Tesla and SolarCity. Devin Blase, who was previously leading people teams at Rescale, Heap, WalkMe and MuleSoft, joined as Truework's first VP of People in February.

The latest executive hires represent Truework's strategic efforts to bolster its team as it prepares to navigate its next phase of growth. In light of the pandemic, Truework saw a 300% increase in revenue in the past year as transactions on the platform grew 5x in 2020. The company also recently announced a partnership with Gusto , making it the largest verification provider for small businesses.

About Truework

Truework is a platform for employment and income verification that puts consumers in control of their personal data. Truework digitizes the verification process for HR departments, banks and others to make it faster and more secure for individuals to get verified when applying for loans, jobs and apartment rentals. Founded by Ryan Sandler, Ethan Winchell and Victor Kabdebon in 2017, the company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, Activant Capital, and others. To learn more, visit www.truework.com .

