Truework Secures Funding From American Express Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truework , the consent-based identity platform that gives consumers control over their personal and professional information, today announced new funding from American Express Ventures , the strategic investment group of American Express. Amex Ventures joins Activant Capital, Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures and other participants in Truework's Series B funding, announced in May 2020.

This latest funding comes as Truework continues to expand its network of lenders, employers and other customers as demand for its employment and income verification platform grows.

"In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the digital transformation we've been seeing in lending and other consumer transactions has led to our platform growing over 5x this year," said Ryan Sandler, CEO and co-founder of Truework. "Our API enables online lenders to verify source-of-truth income and employment data faster and easier than ever before, which has been critical for approving applications quickly as mortgage rates are at industry lows and the demand for new homes and refinancing surges."

Truework's core product, an employment and income verification platform, simplifies the verification process for lenders, landlords and those seeking background checks by reducing the amount of time it takes to verify each individual. In doing so, Truework is able to keep consumer consent at the forefront while reducing the need for manual intervention. As Truework expands its reach to new verticals, more Americans can take advantage of the platform during important life events like getting a new job or buying a home.

"The traditional methods many organizations use to verify an individual's employment information can be time-consuming and expensive," said Dana Eli-Lorch, managing director at Amex Ventures. "Truework's platform simplifies the process and gives greater control to the individuals. We are excited to invest in Truework to support their future growth."

Truework is a platform for employment and income verification that puts consumers in control of their personal data. Truework digitizes the verification process for HR departments, banks and others to make it faster and more secure for individuals to get verified when applying for loans, jobs and apartment rentals. Founded by Ryan Sandler, Ethan Winchell and Victor Kabdebon in 2017, the company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, Activant Capital, World Innovation Lab and others. To learn more, visit www.truework.com .

