true[X] and Global Agency Essence Launch Research and Innovation Partnership To Advance the Connected Living Room Experience

The partnership includes development and trial of new CTV ad experiences, customized research to validate results, and first-time programmatic access to true[X] engagement ad products. Essence will lead the initiative with other GroupM agency participation expected as the partnership develops.

"We're excited to be working with true[X] to help our clients build the next generation of video advertising at a time when nearly 60% of U.S. homes now own devices capable of streaming video to a television in the living room," said Adam Gerber, SVP, Investment, North America at Essence.

Through this first-of-its-kind innovation partnership, Essence will have access to premium inventory from publishers like A&E Networks, Hulu, ABC and FreeForm, and Fox Networks on connected TV platforms like Roku and tvOS. true[X] and Essence will align on a CTV product roadmap to pilot new innovations that have the potential to scale.

"Essence is focused on delivering measurable value for clients, making the advertising experience better for viewers, and helping publishers maintain an ad supported business model - principles that perfectly mirror true[X]'s mission," said Pooja Midha, president, true[X]. "true[X]'s investment in consumer centric technologies that support meaningful interactions and outcomes for brands make us perfect partners."

true[X]'s award-winning interactive advertising is guaranteed 100%-viewable and 100% fraud-free, and its new UP//LIFT brand lift measurement technology assesses the impact of ads across platforms. Giving consumers the choice to engage with a brand's interactive experience as an alternative to traditional commercial breaks, true[X] advertising can help reduce ad loads while simultaneously improving results for the brand by offering a higher-quality, more memorable experience.

About Essence

Essence, part of GroupM, is a global data and measurement-driven agency whose mission is to make advertising more valuable to the world. Clients include Google, FrieslandCampina, and the Financial Times. The agency is more than 1,400 people strong, manages over $3.2B in media spend and deploys campaigns in 71 markets via offices in Bengaluru, Chicago, Delhi, Düsseldorf, Jakarta, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Minneapolis, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.

Visit essenceglobal.com for more information and follow us on Twitter at @essenceglobal.

About true[X]

true[X] delivers effective advertising for on-demand, interactive media. We believe that ads should be enabling rather than interruptive, and have built the definitive engagement advertising system around our core product of true[ATTENTION], which delivers on the promise of "zero waste" advertising. true[X] provides the best advertising experience for consumers, the best monetization for premium publishers and the best return for brand advertisers.

Originally founded in 2007, true[X] pioneered the engagement-based ad model and is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York, with offices in Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle. true[X] is an independently run subsidiary of 21st Century Fox. For more information, visit www.truex.com or follow us on Twitter @truex.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truex-and-global-agency-essence-launch-research-and-innovation-partnership-to-advance-the-connected-living-room-experience-300670885.html

SOURCE Essence

Related Links

http://www.essenceglobal.com

