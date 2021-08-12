Truffles Market growth analysis in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | Technavio
Aug 12, 2021, 22:45 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 20.51 million is expected in the truffles market during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the truffles market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Factors such as the health benefits of truffles and the launch of truffle-based products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The truffles market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Truffles Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Truffles Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Black Truffles
- White Truffles
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Truffles Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the truffles market in packaged foods and meats industry include Arotz S.A., Conservas Ferrer S.A., Gazzarrini Tartufi, La Maison Plantin, LES FRÈRES JAUMARD, Qingdao Colorful Farm Food Co. Ltd., Sabatino Italia Srl, The Truffle & Wine Co., The Truffles Co., and Urbani Tartufi Srl. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Truffles Market size
- Truffles Market trends
- Truffles Market industry analysis
The growth in commercial truffle farming is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the fluctuating prices of truffles may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the truffles market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Global Truffle Chocolate Market - Global truffle chocolate market is segmented by product (boxed assortments-based truffle chocolate and seasonal-based truffle chocolate) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global White Chocolate Market - Global white chocolate market is segmented by product (white chocolate bars, white chocolate bulk, and white chocolate truffles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Truffles Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist truffles market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the truffles market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the truffles market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truffles market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Black truffles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- White truffles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Angellozzi Tartuficoltura
- Arotz SA
- Gazzarrini Tartufi
- La Maison Plantin
- Les Frères Jaumard
- Sabatino Italia Srl
- The Truffle & Wine Co.
- The Truffles Co.
- The Welsh Truffle Co.
- Urbani Tartufi Srl
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
