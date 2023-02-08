Truffles market size to grow at a CAGR of 10.91% by 2027; Launch of truffle-based products will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Truffles market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Truffles Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Conservas Ferrer S.A., Gazzarrini Tartufi, Katankura, King of Truffles, La Maison Plantin, LES FRERES JAUMARD, NORCINERIA LUCANA, Pecan Ridge Plantation, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, Tartufi Morra, The Truffle Ltd., The Welsh Truffle Co., Truffle Hill, TruffleHunter Ltd, Trufflesco, Urbani Tartufi Srl, Urbani Truffles, among others

: 15+, including Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Conservas Ferrer S.A., Gazzarrini Tartufi, Katankura, King of Truffles, La Maison Plantin, LES FRERES JAUMARD, NORCINERIA LUCANA, Pecan Ridge Plantation, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, Tartufi Morra, The Truffle Ltd., The Welsh Truffle Co., Truffle Hill, TruffleHunter Ltd, Trufflesco, Urbani Tartufi Srl, Urbani Truffles, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Black truffles, White truffles, and Others), End-user (Food and beverages, Personal care products, and Pharmaceutical), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the truffles market, request a sample report

In 2017, the truffles market was valued at USD 326.66 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 113.38 million. The truffles market size is estimated to grow by USD 309.72 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 10.91% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Truffles market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Truffles market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Angellozzi Tartuficoltura - The company offers truffles such as white truffles, winter premium black truffle,s and summer black truffles.

- The company offers truffles such as white truffles, winter premium black truffle,s and summer black truffles. Arotz S.A. - The company offers truffles such as Summer truffles.

- The company offers truffles such as Summer truffles. Conservas Ferrer S.A. - The company offers truffles such as Whole truffles.

- The company offers truffles such as Whole truffles. Gazzarrini Tartufi - The company offers truffles such as Marzuolo truffles.

Truffles market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Launch of truffle-based products

Health benefits of truffles

Growth in commercial truffle farming

KEY Challenges –

Fluctuating prices of truffles

Constraints in truffle production

Growing use of artificial and substitute truffle products

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The truffles market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this truffles market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the truffles market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the truffles market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the truffles market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of truffles market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The chocolate flavor market size is expected to increase by USD 126.14 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38%. The growing popularity of chocolate flavor-based baked goods is notably driving the chocolate flavor market growth, although factors such as stringent food safety regulations and guidelines may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38%. The growing popularity of chocolate flavor-based baked goods is notably driving the chocolate flavor market growth, although factors such as stringent food safety regulations and guidelines may impede the market growth. The truffle chocolate market size is expected to increase by USD 1.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17%. The increasing number of new product launches is notably driving the truffle chocolate market growth, although factors such as distribution challenges may impede the market growth.

Truffles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 309.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Conservas Ferrer S.A., Gazzarrini Tartufi, Katankura, King of Truffles, La Maison Plantin, LES FRERES JAUMARD, NORCINERIA LUCANA, Pecan Ridge Plantation, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, Tartufi Morra, The Truffle Ltd., The Welsh Truffle Co., Truffle Hill, TruffleHunter Ltd, Trufflesco, Urbani Tartufi Srl, and Urbani Truffles Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global truffles market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global truffles market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Black truffles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Black truffles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Black truffles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Black truffles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Black truffles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 White truffles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on White truffles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on White truffles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on White truffles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on White truffles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Personal care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Personal care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Personal care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Personal care products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Personal care products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Angellozzi Tartuficoltura

Exhibit 116: Angellozzi Tartuficoltura - Overview



Exhibit 117: Angellozzi Tartuficoltura - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Angellozzi Tartuficoltura - Key offerings

12.4 Arotz S.A.

Exhibit 119: Arotz S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Arotz S.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Arotz S.A. - Key offerings

12.5 Conservas Ferrer S.A.

Exhibit 122: Conservas Ferrer S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Conservas Ferrer S.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Conservas Ferrer S.A. - Key offerings

12.6 Gazzarrini Tartufi

Exhibit 125: Gazzarrini Tartufi - Overview



Exhibit 126: Gazzarrini Tartufi - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Gazzarrini Tartufi - Key offerings

12.7 La Maison Plantin

Exhibit 128: La Maison Plantin - Overview



Exhibit 129: La Maison Plantin - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: La Maison Plantin - Key offerings

12.8 LES FRERES JAUMARD

Exhibit 131: LES FRERES JAUMARD - Overview



Exhibit 132: LES FRERES JAUMARD - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: LES FRERES JAUMARD - Key offerings

12.9 Sabatino Italia Srl

Exhibit 134: Sabatino Italia Srl - Overview



Exhibit 135: Sabatino Italia Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Sabatino Italia Srl - Key offerings

12.10 SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL

Exhibit 137: SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL - Overview



Exhibit 138: SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL - Key offerings

12.11 Tartufi Morra

Exhibit 140: Tartufi Morra - Overview



Exhibit 141: Tartufi Morra - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Tartufi Morra - Key offerings

12.12 The Truffle Ltd.

Exhibit 143: The Truffle Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: The Truffle Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: The Truffle Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 The Welsh Truffle Co.

Exhibit 146: The Welsh Truffle Co. - Overview



Exhibit 147: The Welsh Truffle Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: The Welsh Truffle Co. - Key offerings

12.14 Truffle Hill

Exhibit 149: Truffle Hill - Overview



Exhibit 150: Truffle Hill - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Truffle Hill - Key offerings

12.15 TruffleHunter Ltd

Exhibit 152: TruffleHunter Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 153: TruffleHunter Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: TruffleHunter Ltd - Key offerings

12.16 Trufflesco

Exhibit 155: Trufflesco - Overview



Exhibit 156: Trufflesco - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Trufflesco - Key offerings

12.17 Urbani Truffles

Exhibit 158: Urbani Truffles - Overview



Exhibit 159: Urbani Truffles - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Urbani Truffles - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio