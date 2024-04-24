TruFit Athletic Clubs Appoints Joe Pritchard as CEO to Lead Company into Next Phase of Growth

SAN ANTONIO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruFit Athletic Clubs is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Pritchard as its new CEO. With a background in healthcare leadership and a commitment to wellness, Joe brings over 45 years of experience to TruFit.

Stepping into the role of Acting CEO at TruFit during this pivotal growth phase, Joe is steadfast in enhancing the company's influence and extending its reach, all while prioritizing operational excellence. His unwavering dedication to advancing the organization is evident in his commitment not only to the individuals and members but also to their families and the communities TruFit serves.

"I'm honored to join TruFit Athletic Clubs and contribute to its mission of promoting health and wellness, while building a more powerful you," said Joe Pritchard. "Together, we'll continue providing exceptional member experiences and positively impacting communities across the US as we enter into its next phase of growth and expand the brand's footprint."

TruFit currently operates 40 locations, but this marks just the start. As the company concentrates on strategic and organic growth, it is anticipated to expand significantly in the upcoming years, extending the brand's dedication to providing affordable, high-quality fitness facilities to a broader range of markets and communities.

About TruFit

Founded in 2006, TruFit Athletic Club's vision is to revolutionize the image of the fitness club experience by offering the best gym experience at affordable luxury pricing. With 40 clubs in Texas and Tennessee, TruFit Athletic Clubs is committed to the continued expansion of their well-known and affordably-priced gyms in Tennessee and throughout the Southeast. All TruFit locations boast a range of exceptional amenities, including exclusive women-only workout areas, convenient daycare services and Combo6 boxing fitness, just to name a few. TruFit is committed to helping members become acquainted with cutting-edge fitness equipment to achieve their fitness goals while Building A More Powerful You!

