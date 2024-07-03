TruFit Athletic Clubs Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Aaron Watkins as CFO and MJ Patti as Senior Vice President of People & Culture

SAN ANTONIO, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruFit Athletic Clubs, a leader in the fitness industry renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to fostering healthy lifestyles, is excited to announce the addition of two seasoned executives to its leadership team. Aaron Watkins has joined TruFit as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and MJ Patti has taken on the role of Senior Vice President of People & Culture. These strategic hires underscore TruFit's dedication to growth and innovation in the rapidly evolving fitness landscape.

Aaron Watkins, CFO

Aaron Watkins brings over 20+ years of financial leadership experience to TruFit. Throughout his career, Aaron has played pivotal roles in helping companies grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions. His extensive background in the fitness industry includes serving as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer of both Gold's Gym International and Texas Family Fitness. Aaron's deep understanding of financial management and his innovative approach make him an invaluable asset to TruFit.

MJ Patti, Senior Vice President of People & Culture

MJ Patti, a dynamic leader with extensive experience in human resources and organizational development, joins TruFit as the Senior Vice President of People & Culture. With a track record of scaling companies for growth within fitness, recreation, and wellness, MJ's career spans over two decades, during which she has successfully led numerous initiatives focused on enhancing employee engagement, developing talent, and fostering a positive workplace culture. Her expertise in people management and organizational strategy will be instrumental in building a strong, cohesive team at TruFit.

"We are thrilled to have Aaron and MJ join our team," said Joe Pritchard, CEO of TruFit Athletic Clubs. "Aaron's extensive experience and proven track record in the fitness industry will be instrumental as we embark on our next phase of growth. Simultaneously, MJ's visionary approach to people and culture, along with her ability to connect with diverse teams, will be key to creating an environment where our employees thrive, and our members receive exceptional service. Their combined leadership will drive our efforts to cultivate a supportive and empowering workplace."

These appointments reflect TruFit's commitment to attracting top-tier talent and fostering a culture of excellence and innovation.

