TruFit Commits to Community Health & Wellness With New Year Boot Camp Charity Drive

MCALLEN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fastest-growing, locally-owned chain of health and fitness clubs in Texas is dedicating January 2020 as a month of commitment, giving, and perseverance with their annual Tru>COMMIT program. Each weekend in January at all 31 TruFit locations, TruFit fitness experts will be leading donation-based boot camp sessions to motivate members to stay on top of their fitness goals and collect funds for local Texas charities.

According to the most recent statistics, the top three New Year's resolutions made each year include eating healthier, exercising more, and losing weight. Health clubs and gyms typically see a spike of new memberships during December and January but also see these new members drop off sometime during mid-January through February. With these figures in mind, TruFit piloted its first Tru>COMMIT program in 2019 to inspire new members to stay committed to their fitness goals by adding a greater cause.

"In 2019, our flagship Tru>COMMIT program was able to earn over $20K for Texas charities. The idea behind the program is that by committing to yourself and the community, you're telling yourself that you WILL succeed," says TruFit CEO, Jesse Escamilla.

TruFit will be offering its 2020 Tru>COMMIT program at each of its locations throughout Texas. Enrollment is offered to existing TruFit members and to new memberships. TruFit is asking participants to consider donating at least $15 to benefit local community charities. An initial and final fitness evaluation will be given as an additional benefit to track fitness progress. Sign up for the January Tru>COMMIT boot camps at any TruFit club between December 20th through December 27th. Visit https://trufitathleticclubs.com/texas/ for program and location contact information.

TruFit is Texas local and led by a hands-on ownership team with combined years of industry experience committed and determined to ensure stability and foundational strength.

