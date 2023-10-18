TRUFIT EXPANDS ITS TENNESSEE FOOTPRINT BY OPENING ITS 3RD LOCATION IN DONELSON, TN THIS WEEK

News provided by

TruFit Athletic Clubs

18 Oct, 2023, 14:14 ET

CELEBRATING GROWTH AND COMMUNITY SUPPORT 

MCALLEN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruFit Athletic Club, a Texas-based fitness chain has been seeing great success in the 'Volunteer State' as it opens its 3rd location in the Nashville area. The grand opening of their third location in Donelson, Tennessee, which took place on October 11, 2023, was a celebration of their growth in the community.

TruFit's Donelson location ribbon-cutting ceremony
The grand opening event was a tremendous success, attracting county members, and residents from across the area. Guests were treated to a walkthrough of the new facility, complete with state-of-the-art equipment, expert trainers, and a welcoming atmosphere.

CEO, Steve Diniaco shared his excitement about the expansion into Tennessee, stating, "Our journey into Tennessee represents a significant milestone for TruFit Athletic Club. The donation made to the Tennessee Alliance of Kids signifies our dedication to giving back and making a difference by living our purpose of Building A More Powerful You!"

The successful launch of the 3rd location is not where the journey ends. TruFit is thrilled to announce that its fourth location in Murfreesboro, TN is under construction with plans to open in early 2024. The pre-sale for memberships at this location will commence in mid-October, offering Tennesseans access to a safe and enjoyable ﬁtness home.

TruFit Athletic Club's unwavering dedication to promoting health and fostering community development has resulted in a remarkable surge in attendance at their facilities. With the successful launch of its third location, TruFit is poised to rapidly dominate the fitness market in Tennessee. For more information about TruFit and its expansion in Tennessee, please visit https://trufitathleticclubs.com/.

About TruFit

Founded in 2006, TruFit Athletic Club's vision is to revolutionize the image of the fitness club experience by offering the best gym experience at affordable luxury pricing. With 39 clubs in Texas and Tennessee, TruFit Athletic Clubs is committed to the continued expansion of their well-known and affordably-priced gyms in Tennessee and throughout the Southeast. All TruFit locations boast a range of exceptional amenities, including exclusive women-only workout areas & convenient daycare services. They are committed to helping members become acquainted with cutting-edge fitness equipment, and attaining remarkable success in their fitness journey.

Contact: Gabrielle Estell 
Tel: (951) 567-1471
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TruFit Athletic Clubs

