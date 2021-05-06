TruFusion Continues to Bring the Heat to the Bay Area with New San Francisco Location

The 12,000 square foot space in San Francisco located at 250 Fremont Street, next to The Avery, will feature four studios with 15 classes a day, 100 per week in over 15 different styles. To sign up for a class, visit https://trufusion.com/san-francisco/ . All classes will adhere to city and state COVID-19 guidelines. The San Francisco studio also features a juice bar serving smoothies, açai bowls and food options once COVID-19 guidelines permit. Another amenity TruFusion is known for is its spa-like locker rooms stocked with luxe skin products and dry bars for all class members.

TruFusion SF will also continue its outdoor yoga classes every Saturday at Rincon Park. These all-level classes are available at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday.

The dynamic group fitness destination brings community members together to reach their highest selves through physical, mental and spiritual breakthroughs by customizing a workout routine based on unique individual fitness interests, goals and experience. Studio owner and Bay Area native Kate Loughlin looks forward to serving her community with a safe place to come together in strength and resilience.

"I take great pride in providing a solution for the need to have multiple memberships to access the best classes in the city," said Loughlin. "My goals include creating an inclusive space focused on health and wellness and a destination for people to come to feel their best."

Integrated during its construction phase, TruFusion San Francisco features a state-of-the-art virus protection filtration system incorporating hospital grade disinfection technologies of both UV-c disinfection and ionization as a one-two punch to kill and capture 99.9% of airborne microorganisms and virus particles.

TruFusion is offering newcomers an introductory rate of $89 for an unlimited number of classes for one month. This offer is available until TruFusion SF's opening date of May 15. For more information and to sign-up for a class, visit trufusionsf.com.

TruFusion originally launched in Las Vegas in 2013 and now has 12 studios located throughout the country including Scottsdale, Miami, Denver, Austin, Dallas, Seattle, St. Louis and more.

About TruFusion

