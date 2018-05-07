TruFusion Fitness & Yoga Gym Now Open in St Louis

With an emphasis on community, variety and experiential satisfaction, TruFusion St. Louis will offer up to 35 classes a day, 240 per week, in up to 65 different class styles, all taught by certified instructors. Some of its signature and unique classes include Tru Bootcamp (fusing Pilates, kettlebell and yoga), Tru Hot Barre (a fusion of yoga, Pilates, cardio and ballet), Tru TRX (suspension training) and one of its most popular, the "R-rated" Down 'N' Dirty Bootcamp (an adult version of Tru Barefoot Bootcamp with some fun bump-and-grind).

Monthly memberships are available at $95 month to month, $950 for a year and a $30 for 30 days new member promotion. Discount memberships are available for students, teachers, nurses, first responders, active military, veterans, and employees of charitable organizations.

The luxe atmosphere of TruFusion St. Louis derives partly from its upscale feel and partly from its organic accents. The heated and unheated rooms throughout the space are striking and enhanced with extra attention to detail.

Guests will also enjoy upscale amenities including spa-like locker rooms with organic personal care products; the second location of the former Cardinals team chef's Revel Kitchen, offering bowls, salads and wraps, as well as smoothies and raw, cold-pressed juices; a retail boutique offering the latest fitness and athleisure trends; and more. Extras including childcare, massage and personal training are also available.

Bringing TruFusion to St. Louis is franchisee owner Joe Goldberg who plans to continue the TruFusion expansion throughout Missouri as awareness and demand grow.

"We offer a vast array of class styles that fuse multiple disciplines. With the uniquely blended classes that we offer, people would otherwise have to pay for memberships at three or more studios to find this much diversity," explains franchisee Joe Goldberg. "We're so excited to bring this unique concept to the St. Louis community."

TruFusion will be located at 7447 Forsyth Blvd in Clayton, off Forest Park Parkway at Forsyth. Phone: 314-597-1177. Hours of operation: Monday-Friday 5:30am-7:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 7:00am – 3:00pm. Free two-hour parking is available on the east side of the building, and please find maps and additional parking information on the website. For more information, visit www.TruFusionSTL.com.

Since its launch in Las Vegas in 2013, TruFusion has earned a reputation for having the best variety of classes, workshops and hot fusion workouts, and was named among the "Best of Las Vegas" by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Augmenting its three original Las Vegas locations, the brand will be opening freestanding TruFusion facilities as well as in-gym boutiques, called EDGE by TruFusion, inside 24 Hour Fitness-owned BFit Gyms, in San Marcos, California and three outside Portland, Oregon. With rapid international expansion planned, TruFusion also recently announced seven locations to open in the Philadelphia market and other venues in St. Louis, San Francisco, Dallas, Birmingham, Miami, and three in New York City to open by the end of the year. In 2017, World Series champion and 14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez joined the company as a major investor, equity partner and board member. For more information, please visit www.trufusion.com.

