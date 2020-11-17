TruFusion Fuels Nationwide Expansion Through Franchise Development

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fitness franchise concept TruFusion announced today the recent opening of its newest studio in Denver, marking the brand's first location in the state of Colorado. In addition to this latest opening, TruFusion is positioned for continued growth nationwide over the next several months, with new studios slated to open in San Antonio, San Francisco, Austin, West Hollywood, Ballard, Pittsburgh and Houston by early 2021. On the heels of an unprecedented year for the fitness industry, TruFusion's ongoing support of its franchisees has enabled the brand to maintain its momentum and continue efforts to grow its footprint in key target markets across the U.S.

"Over the course of 2020, our franchisees remained our number one priority as we all navigated the unknown together while keeping the safety and well-being of our TruTribe at the forefront of our collective focus. COVID may have temporarily shifted our original grand opening timelines, but investing in our existing locations and ensuring the business was strong laid the foundation for us to reignite our growth efforts when the time was right," said Kari Comrov, President of TruFusion. "The new Denver franchise opening is just the beginning of what's in store for TruFusion, and we look forward to accelerating this growth and bringing the brand's one-of-a-kind fitness experience to more new communities nationwide."

In addition to TruFusion's strong opening pipeline, the fitness franchise concept's continued growth has fueled a steady surge of franchise development, with plans to also expand its footprint in markets such as Salt Lake City and Atlanta through new and existing franchisees. This growth is propelled by TruFusion's ongoing innovation that has supported franchisees throughout the recent pandemic, including investments in a dynamic online platform and the debut of a new studio prototype.

"The opening of our first studio in Denver marks the first of several TruFusion locations we plan to open, and we're excited to be a part of this innovative concept's growth," said Brett Cortese, owner and operator of TruFusion Denver.

TruFusion's innovative approach to group fitness and yoga has differentiated the brand from other fitness franchise concepts, offering an extensive variety of heated and non-heated boutique-style classes all under one roof. On the heels of several years of consistent growth and success, Inc. magazine recently recognized TruFusion on its annual Inc. 5000 ranking as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S.

TruFusion is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand. The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughout the U.S. including South Florida, Chicago, the greater New York metro area and Long Island, Nashville, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., and Boston, among others. For more information about franchising opportunities with TruFusion, visit www.trufusionfranchise.com.

ABOUT TRUFUSION

Launched in 2013, TruFusion has emerged as one of the most innovative concepts in the fitness franchise segment, with 13 locations currently open and dozens more in development nationwide. TruFusion's state-of-the-art studios feature multiple versatile rooms designed to offer an extensive variety of boutique-style classes all under one roof. The fitness franchise concept's signature design gives members access to a variety of heated and non-heated workout options, including Yoga, Barre, Pilates, Bootcamp, Cycle, Kettlebell, Battle Ropes, Boxing and TRX. TruFusion is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, with franchise opportunities available in markets throughout the U.S. including South Florida, Chicago, the greater New York metro area and Long Island, Nashville, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., and Boston, among others. For more information about franchising opportunities with TruFusion, visit www.trufusionfranchise.com.

