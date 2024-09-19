TruGolf Links Announces Franchise Development Agreement for Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana

Iconic Golf Simulator Company Awards Local Entrepreneurs Opportunity to Develop 80 New Centers

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGolf Links Franchising, LLC ("TruGolf"), owned by TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUG), a leading provider of golf simulator software and hardware, announced today the signing of its second regional development deal. Led by experienced entrepreneurs Bob Early and Ron Rzansa, the deal spans the surrounding Chicago suburbs and into the northwest region of Indiana. The agreement includes the rights to open 80 locations, either owned or franchised, with plans to hit the markets aggressively and create close ties within local communities across the region.

"TruGolf offers the most advanced simulator technology in the market. Combined with the unique franchise opportunity that the team has built, the choice was easy," said Early. "I believe this technology model is fit for every demographic, no matter their skill level or experience with golf, and all future guests will be able to enjoy the TruGolf facilities. I'm looking forward to opening multiple locations and developing a strong network of franchisees across the broader Chicagoland area."

With extensive roles in various management positions, Early holds a 25-year tenure in the insurance and construction industries while Rzansa brings 35 years of experience in transportation labor and logistics. When considering their next business venture, both were seeking an opportunity that offered a best-in-class product and service that was unique to their market. As avid golfers, they tried every simulator and agreed that nothing compared to the capabilities of TruGolf. Currently, the pair is focused on identifying a site for the flagship location in the Joliet, Illinois area. Additionally, they are considering franchise candidates across the entire territory to be a part of TruGolf's growth.

"We could not be more excited to have Bob and Ron as franchise partners as we continue national expansion of TruGolf in Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana," said Dr. Ben Litalien, Chief Development Officer, "They are amazing businessmen whose passion for golf now allows them to build a significant network of TruGolf Links Centers. As the only company that offers a regional developer model, it allows us to partner with strong local entrepreneurs to quickly and efficiently develop entire markets while allowing them to build a significant business."

The first ten Regional Developers who join TruGolf Links will make up the President's Circle, serving as the company's franchise advisory council. These operators will also receive benefits including reduced territory fees, enhanced sales and support compensation, and significantly discounted access to TruGolf's world-class simulator bays.

"We started TruGolf Links because of our passion for golf any time of the year," said Brenner Adams, President of TruGolf Links, Inc. "We are thrilled to expand into the Chicago and Northwest Indiana region, which marks a significant step in our growth journey. With a variety of innovative paths for development, we're looking forward to working alongside dedicated franchisees to continue expanding TruGolf Links in new communities nationwide."

TruGolf Links offers a comprehensive franchise program, including individual and regional developer opportunities. Each facility will feature TruGolf's unparalleled software and hardware with five or more simulator bays, an upscale bar and dining area, a club cleaning station, and a pro shop. The flagship is designed for 5,000 square feet or more and includes a unique double-size bay with stadium seating for events. Standard facilities will occupy 3,800 square feet, featuring five standard simulator bays and full food and beverage service.

For more information about TruGolf Links, visit www.trugolflinks.com or contact Andrew Johnson, Vice President of Franchising at [email protected]. Connect on the brand's social pages by visiting https://www.linkedin.com/company/trugolflinks and/or https://www.facebook.com/trugolflinks/.

About TruGolf, Inc.

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

About TruGolf Links Franchising

While the company offers individual franchises, the focus of its expansion efforts is with Regional Developers who acquire a territory of 1M or more in population, open a flagship location within that territory, then develop the territory with additional units they own or with independent franchisees. Regional Developers are compensated for attracting franchisees and providing support locally to all TruGolf Links locations within their territory.

For more information about TruGolf Links franchise program, visit: www.trugolflinks.com/franchising.

