TruGolf Links Franchisee Takes on Developing all of Long Island

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGolf Links Franchising, LLC ("TruGolf"), wholly owned by TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUG), the leading provider of golf simulator software and hardware, announced today its franchisee in New York becomes the Regional Developer for all of Long Island. Giovanni "Gio" Dinsay, a local physical therapist with over 27 years of experience, has opened 20 high-performing "Within Normal Limits" outpatient clinics on Long Island and in Queens, and turns his sights towards the burgeoning indoor golf business. "I am excited to represent the best technology for indoor golf on the planet", said Dinsay, "TruGolf Links brings more courses, better graphics and unparalleled analytics to the local golfer, along with high quality food and beverage for everyone".

Originally signing a single-unit franchise agreement, the more he realized a much bigger opportunity to take advantage of the unique Regional Developer franchise offer from TruGolf Links. He can open, own and operate as many locations as he wants, but he can also recruit independent franchisees to own locations on Long Island. He also will provide local support for all the locations in his territory, receiving compensation from TruGolf Links for recruiting and supporting franchisees. Dinsay has the opportunity to develop 50 or more locations on Long Island. At the Regional Developer for Long Island, he also has the distribution rights for the full line of TruGolf products including in-home simulator systems and the company's newest "Launchbox".

"We started TruGolf Links because of our passion for golf any time of the year," said Chris Jones, founder and CEO of TruGolf, Inc. "We need to ensure both owner-operators and investors are supported, and we've developed an innovative approach to achieve this by offering a variety of growth paths. We are thrilled to have Gio partner with us to dominate Long Island with our TruGolf Links retail concept, delivering our tech-forward vision to golfers across Long Island."

TruGolf Links is transforming the way golf is played, practiced, and enjoyed with state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators that blend realism, technology, and accessibility. With proprietary software, precision tracking systems, and immersive course simulations, TruGolf Links provides a best-in- class experience for everyone—from beginners to PGA professionals. In addition to recreation, TruGolf simulators are also being integrated into health, wellness, and performance training environments, helping individuals improve posture, coordination, strength, and range of motion through the game of golf.

"When Gio joined TruGolf Links he was a contributor immediately with a fresh view on the business", said Dr. Ben Litalien, CFE, Chief Development Officer at TruGolf Links. "As a healthcare provider he realized the connection between physical health and performance, making him a tremendous asset to our team. Together we will change indoor golf for good".

TruGolf Links, known for delivering immersive, high-tech golf simulator experiences, is expanding nationwide through a network of experienced entrepreneurs like Dinsay. Regional Developer, Nick Reimondo in New Jersey is set to open his first TruGolf Links location in Cherry Hill, New Jersey early next year. Dinsay has leases in the works for locations in Westbury, Dix Hills and Farmingdale on Long Island, opening at least three next year.

The company is rapidly expanding across the U.S. through a regional developer model, partnering with high-level entrepreneurs and professionals who are aligned with its vision of bringing golf indoors to more communities, more often. The regional developer franchise allows them to build a network of franchise locations in their territory and participate in the revenues generated. The regional developer franchisees are also offered a reseller agreement to represent the full line of TruGolf products in their territory, a unique and unparalleled opportunity.

About TruGolf, Inc.

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award- winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

About TruGolf Links Franchising

While the company offers individual franchises, the focus of its expansion efforts is with Regional Developers who acquire a territory of 1M or more in population, open a flagship location within that territory, then develop the territory with additional units they own or with independent franchisees. Regional Developers are compensated for attracting franchisees and providing support locally to all TruGolf Links locations within their territory. For more information about TruGolf Links franchise program, visit: www.trugolflinks.com/franchising.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," or their negatives or variations of these words, or similar expressions. All statements contained in this press release that do not strictly relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, the risk that we and our current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize our products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that we may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that we will need to raise additional capital to execute our business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that we experience difficulties in managing our expected growth and expanding operations; the risk that third party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that we are unable to secure or protect our intellectual property; the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's prospectus in the registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2024, and the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

