TruGolf Links Signs Inaugural Franchise Development Deal with New Jersey Businessman

Iconic Golf Simulator Company Now Franchising Grants Local Entrepreneur Opportunity to Develop 40 New Centers

NEW JERSEY, N.J., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGolf Links Franchising, LLC ("TruGolf"), wholly owned by TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUG), a leading provider of golf simulator software and hardware, announced today the signing of its first regional development deal. Signed with local Central New Jersey entrepreneur Nicholas "Nick" Reimondo, the deal spans from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, into Central and Northern New Jersey. The agreement includes the rights to open 40 locations, with plans to hit the markets aggressively and create close ties with communities across the region.

"I attended the International Franchise Expo in New York searching for a business opportunity that aligns with both my passion and business acumen," said Reimondo, who is also an avid golfer. "When I found TruGolf Links, I knew I had found the perfect fit. The model is clear, and the potential is immense. I'm looking forward to opening multiple locations and developing a robust network of franchises across New Jersey. This is a fantastic opportunity to build something special and become a key player in the industry."

Reimondo came to TruGolf Links with 17 years of hospitality experience working with Hyatt, Starwood Hotels and Deloitte consulting. In 2020, he challenged his entrepreneurial appetite and began working in his own Amazon Delivery Service Partner business, which allowed him to build capital for a larger investment. Now, with his substantial investment in TruGolf, Reimondo aims to bring the concept to the East Coast, fueling the indoor golf simulator scene with the most modernized technology.

"We could not be more excited to have Nick as our first developer, franchisee and member of the President's Circle," said Dr. Ben Litalien, Chief Development Officer, "He is an amazing businessman whose passion for golf now gives him the opportunity to develop a significant network of TruGolf Links Centers." The first ten Regional Developers who join TruGolf Links will make up the President's Circle, the company's franchise advisory council, along with receiving benefits such as reduced territory fees, enhanced sales and support compensation, and significantly discounted access to the world class TruGolf simulator bays.

"We started TruGolf Links because of our passion for golf any time of the year," said Chris Jones, founder and CEO of TruGolf, Inc. "We need to ensure both owner-operators and investors are supported, and we've developed an innovative approach to achieve this by offering a variety of growth paths. We are thrilled to officially hit the ground running with our first-ever franchisee to deliver our tech-forward vision to golfers everywhere."

TruGolf Links offers a comprehensive franchise program, including individual and regional developer opportunities. Each facility will feature TruGolf's state-of-the-art software and hardware, five or more simulator bays, an upscale bar and dining area, a club cleaning station, and a pro shop. The flagship is designed for 5,000 square feet or more and includes a unique double-size bay with stadium seating for events. Standard facilities will occupy 3,800 square feet or more, feature five standard simulator bays, and offer full food and beverage service.

For more information about TruGolf Links, visit www.trugolflinks.com.

About TruGolf, Inc.

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

About TruGolf Links Franchising

While the company offers individual franchises, the focus of its expansion efforts is with Regional Developers who acquire a territory of 1M or more in population, open a flagship location within that territory, then develop the territory with additional units they own or with independent franchisees. Regional Developers are compensated for attracting franchisees and providing support locally to all TruGolf Links locations within their territory.

For more information about TruGolf Links franchise program, visit: www.trugolflinks.com/franchising.

