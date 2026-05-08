TruGreen and Pro Golfer Jason Day Hosted an Epic "Yard Sale" -- And the Deal Isn't Done Yet

America's No. 1 lawn care company crashed Facebook Marketplace to stage a DIY lawn care intervention, and now every homeowner can benefit

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, PGA TOUR golfer and TruGreen partner Jason Day did something no one saw coming – he listed his personal lawn care equipment on Facebook Marketplace for just $10 — but this wasn't your typical garage clean-out. In partnership with TruGreen, America's No. 1 lawn care company, Day's social media digital "Yard Sale" takeover intercepted DIYers in search of lawn tools mid-scroll with a compelling pitch: let the pros handle it.

Now through May 21, homeowners can sign up to get their first TruGreen lawn care service for only $9.95 — no Facebook scrolling required.

Over the past week, Day dropped two listings each day on Facebook Marketplace. The catch? Rather than a used sprayer or dusty spreader, the lucky scrollers who found his listings received a full year of pro-worthy lawn care from TruGreen. They traded grueling weekend yard work for a golf course quality lawn without the hassle of doing it yourself.

Even if you didn't find one of Jason's lucky listings this week, TruGreen is making sure no homeowner misses out on a golf course quality lawn this season. Now through May 21, homeowners can sign up to get their first TruGreen lawn care service for only $9.95 — no Facebook scrolling required.

"I've spent my career chasing perfection on the course, and you don't get results like that without the right team behind you," says Jason Day, PGA TOUR golfer. "That's what I like about TruGreen. Showing homeowners there's a better option than doing it all themselves. A real upgrade to their lawns and getting their time back. If you want the golf-course quality results, you trust the pros at TruGreen."

As the lawn care company trusted by more than 2.3 million customers, TruGreen brings decades of localized expertise, customized treatment plans and ongoing professional support to deliver consistent, reliable results all season long.

"Partnering with Jason on this was a fun, unexpected way to intercept homeowners in the middle of their lawn care decision-making as they're gearing up for another season of yard work," says Alyssa Puketza, Chief Marketing Officer at TruGreen. "Now we want every homeowner to experience the same science- backed, locally tailored expertise and year-round support that convinced Jason Day to go pro (off the course) and quit DIY lawn care for good."

Visit TruGreen's Instagram and YouTube channel for a recap of Jason Day's takeover, then head to TruGreen.com and claim your first professional lawn care application for just $9.95 and get a golf course quality lawn.

TruGreen wants everyone to have a lawn they love. That's why they also offer an exciting referral program for existing customers — because great lawns are meant to be shared. Not only will your friends and family benefit from pro-level lawn care, but you'll also be rewarded with a $100 gift card of your choice for spreading the lawn love.

To learn more about TruGreen's range of lawn care services, referral program and current promotions, visit TruGreen.com.

Founded in 1973, TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider, providing lawn, tree and shrub, and pest services focused on exceeding its customers' needs. The company operates more than 290 locations across the United States and Canada, with more than 14,000 employees. TruGreen is the partner with the local, tailored solutions and science-driven expertise needed to help each outdoor living space look and feel its very best. For more than 50 years, TruGreen has stayed committed to making its customers' outdoor living space a place they can be proud of. For more information about TruGreen, visit TruGreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

SOURCE TruGreen