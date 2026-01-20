TruGreen Partners with Pro Golfer Jason Day to Encourage Homeowners to “Call it Quits” on Amateur Lawn Care

This Quitter's Day, America's No. 1 lawn care company helps homeowners "quit" lawn care that doesn't

work and get their first TruGreen service for only $9.95

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of Quitter's Day, PGA TOUR golfer Jason Day sparked conversation on social media with a cryptic message announcing that "he's quit." The reveal: Day, who has been partnered with TruGreen, America's No. 1 lawn care company, officially made the call for everyone to join him in quitting Do It Yourself (DIY) lawn care for good.

Amid the demands of the new year, Day and TruGreen are encouraging homeowners to give up worrying about their lawn care routines 'and instead, rely on TruGreen's decades of localized expertise to keep their lawns looking PGA-worthy, the easy way.

Between Jan. 12 and Jan. 26, fans ready to join Day in calling it quits on lawn care routines that aren't up to par, can get their first TruGreen service for only $9.95 and let the pros that the pros trust deliver the lush, golf course quality lawn of their dreams.

"Golf has taught me that having the right team behind you makes all the difference, and that applies to my lawn too," says Jason Day, PGA TOUR golfer. "Between practicing, traveling and spending time with my family, I don't want to waste time guessing at what my lawn needs. That's why I am partnering with TruGreen, to show golf fans, that they too can quit DIY lawn care and still enjoy a lawn that looks like a fairway."

As the lawn care company that treats more than 2.3 million customers' yards, TruGreen has what it takes to deliver consistent, reliable results. With customized plans, local expertise and ongoing support, TruGreen makes it easier than ever for homeowners to get the lush, healthy lawn they've always wanted—without lifting a finger.

"We know people start the year with great intentions, and it doesn't take long for everyday life to get busy," says Alyssa Puketza, Chief Marketing Officer at TruGreen. "Quitter's Day is a natural moment to reassess what's actually working. With Jason Day's help, we're reminding people that it's okay to hand off one big responsibility and trust the pros at TruGreen to take care of their lawn with consistent, high-quality results all season long."

Watch here for more from Jason Day on why he's leaving his lawn care to the experts at TruGreen. Ready to follow Jason Day's lead and quit worrying about your lawn? Head to TruGreen.com and get your first professional lawn care service for just $9.95 - with the offer automatically applied during booking.

About TruGreen

Founded in 1973, TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider, providing lawn, tree and shrub, and pest services focused on exceeding its customers' needs. The company operates more than 290 locations across the United States and Canada, with more than 14,000 employees. TruGreen is the partner with the local, tailored solutions and science-driven expertise needed to help each outdoor living space look and feel its very best. For more than 50 years, TruGreen has stayed committed to making its customers' outdoor living space a place they can be proud of. For more information about TruGreen, visit TruGreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

