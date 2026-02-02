TruGreen and Pro Golfer Phil Knowles Deliver the "Best Groundhog Day Forecast Ever" with Six Weeks of Free Lawn Care

The limited-time offer is available to homeowners who sign up with TruGreen between Feb. 2-16

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Groundhog Day, TruGreen, America's No. 1 lawn care provider, is predicting something better than an early spring: early savings and a head start on a healthier lawn through a new, limited-time offer.

Instead of waiting for winter to fade, TruGreen is partnering for the first time with pro golfer, Phil Knowles, to deliver a unique Groundhog Day forecast. This "Phil" has seen his shadow, triggering a special offer: six weeks of free lawn care for homeowners who sign up for TruGreen between Feb. 2 and 16!

Winter won't last forever, and early-season care is critical to achieving a healthy lawn for the months ahead. TruGreen's decades of localized expertise and science-backed treatments help homeowners move past winter and welcome warmer days with confidence.

"The pros at TruGreen know exactly what lawns need to start the season right," says Knowles. "On tour, I'm used to playing on championship level greens, and TruGreen makes it easy to bring that same professional standard to my own backyard. I'm excited to help homeowners get a head start on spring with their own golf course quality lawn with six weeks of free service."

"This Groundhog Day promotion is more than just a fun seasonal milestone; it's about the peace of mind that comes with trusting the pros," says Alyssa Puketza, Chief Marketing Officer at TruGreen. "By starting early with TruGreen, homeowners can set their lawn up for a healthier spring and spend less time worrying about yard work as the season ramps up while getting time back to focus on what matters most to them."

TruGreen serves more than 2.3 million customers across the United States, delivering consistent, reliable results in neighborhoods nationwide. With customized plans, local expertise and ongoing support, TruGreen makes it easier than ever for homeowners to achieve healthy, vibrant lawns.

Ready to start spring off right with six weeks of free lawn care from the pros at TruGreen? Enroll in service at TruGreen.com between Feb. 2 and 16.

About TruGreen

Founded in 1973, TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider, providing lawn, tree and shrub, and pest services focused on exceeding its customers' needs. The company operates more than 290 locations across the United States and Canada, with more than 14,000 employees. TruGreen is the partner with the local, tailored solutions and science-driven expertise needed to help each outdoor living space look and feel its very best. For more than 50 years, TruGreen has stayed committed to making its customers' outdoor living space a place they can be proud of. For more information about TruGreen, visit TruGreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

