TruGreen Elevates The Turkey Bowl, Puts the 'Lawnbardi Trophy' on the Line

This Thanksgiving, America's No. 1 lawn care company rolls out the Ultimate Game Day Kit as the Unofficial Sponsor of the Turkey Bowl

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Thanksgiving, before families enjoy the first bite of turkey or slice of pumpkin pie, millions will trade their forks for footballs in a time-honored tradition known as the annual "Turkey Bowl."

TruGreen Turkey Bowl Game Day Kit (PRNewsfoto/TruGreen)

This year, TruGreen, America's No. 1 lawn care company, is helping to give the friendly gridiron matchup the professional feel it deserves by providing the Ultimate Game Day Kit that includes everything needed to take backyard bragging rights to the next level. The biggest prize of all? The exclusive Lawnbardi Trophy, the centerpiece of any winning team's table this turkey day. Full kit items and materials include:

Grass Stain Remover – gotta look good for dinner and family photos

Lawn Safe Turf Paint – hey, every yard matters

Field Marker Cones – celebration zone officially marked

Official Lawn of the Turkey Bowl Flag – wouldn't be TruGreen without the flag

The Lawnbardi Trophy – bragging rights never looked so good

TruGreen Turkey Bowl Playbook – laying down the ground rules. The only broken bones should be wishbones and the "Sweep Potato Grasserole" is a guaranteed touchdown!

"There's nothing more classic than a family Turkey Bowl," said Alyssa Puketza, Chief Marketing Officer at TruGreen. "We wanted to celebrate that tradition in a way that feels true to us, helping families make the most of their lawns and the moments that happen on them."

To get the goods and level up the family bowl game, check out the TruGreen Instagram account for more details. Comment on the post published on November 17, 2025, to be entered to win an Unofficial Turkey Bowl package. All comment submissions are accepted until Sunday, November 23 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

"Some of my favorite football memories aren't just from big stadium lights, but rather from my backyard days on Thanksgiving," said Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt quarterback. "My brothers and I used to draw up plays in the dirt and use anything we could find to mark the field. It's pretty awesome that TruGreen is stepping up to make these games even better with the game day kit. The Lawnbardi Trophy will seriously amp up the competition this year!"

Throughout the campaign, TruGreen will provide fans with other ways to plus up their Turkey Bowl, including a name generator on social media. Fans can learn more by following @trugreen on social media.

As the lawn care company that keeps more than 2.3 million yards game-day ready, TruGreen knows some of the best memories are made outside. Whether it is a neighborhood game or a friendly family matchup in the backyard, the Turkey Bowl campaign celebrates the pride homeowners feel when their lawn becomes the gathering place.

TruGreen is the Official Lawn Care Treatment Provider of the PGA TOUR as well as Minor League Baseball, and services renowned stadiums, national monuments and iconic landmarks across America.

TruGreen is also a leader in mosquito defense, pest control and tree & shrub care.

About TruGreen

Founded in 1973, TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider, providing lawn, tree and shrub, and pest services focused on exceeding its customers' needs. The company operates more than 290 locations across the United States and Canada, with more than 14,000 employees. TruGreen is the partner with the local, tailored solutions and science-driven expertise needed to help each outdoor living space look and feel its very best. For more than 50 years, TruGreen has stayed committed to making its customers' outdoor living space a place they can be proud of. For more information about TruGreen, visit TruGreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

SOURCE TruGreen