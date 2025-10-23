TruGrid Highlights Five Overlooked Details That Can Make or Break Battery Energy Storage Projects for Developers and Utilities

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As electricity demand surges to record levels across North America due to data center additions and general load growth, utilities and developers are under mounting pressure to deliver reliable power quickly and cost-effectively. Battery energy storage has become an essential solution for stabilizing the grid and supporting new generation, but even experienced teams can face costly setbacks when small project details are missed. To help the industry avoid those pitfalls, TruGrid, a leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations & maintenance (O&M) provider for energy storage and solar projects, has released a new article titled "5 Overlooked Details That Can Make or Break a Battery Energy Storage Project." The piece outlines practical ways developers and utilities can strengthen execution and safeguard project performance.

The article draws on TruGrid's real-world EPC experience across North America and highlights five critical yet often underestimated risks. It also provides actionable strategies that can be used to reduce risk and ensure smoother execution. These include:

Electrical design and interconnection mismatches that cause redesigns and regulatory delays

that cause redesigns and regulatory delays Scheduling blind spots around local weather and site conditions

around local weather and site conditions Inadequate thermal and HVAC design that reduces battery life and performance

that reduces battery life and performance Financing and contracting gaps that stall cash flow and increase disputes

that stall cash flow and increase disputes Competing labor markets that drive up costs and extend project timelines

About TruGrid

TruGrid is a premier utility-scale engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor specializing in battery energy storage systems (BESS) and solar technology. Its mission is to connect customers and communities with reliable and valuable utility-scale clean energy projects. Based in Houston, Texas, TruGrid is at the forefront of North America's energy transition, offering integrated solutions that ensure the most profitable projects for customers. Proudly owned by Hull Street Energy, TruGrid is dedicated to advancing sustainability and leading the energy industry with a focus on excellence, safety, and reliability.

