TruHearing Achieves HITRUST® CSF Certification, Demonstrating Commitment To Data Security And Risk Mitigation

DRAPER, Utah, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TruHearing, the market leader in hearing benefits, is proud to announce its Echo platform and supporting infrastructure, as well as its headquarters in Draper, Utah and colocation facility in Bluffdale, Utah, have achieved the HITRUST CSF Certification from HITRUST, an organization that champions programs that safeguard sensitive information and manage information risk for global organizations across all industries and throughout the third-party supply chain.

"TruHearing is constantly adapting internal processes to meet best practices and strengthen information protection. Achieving the high bar set by HITRUST truly reinforces our longstanding devotion to innovation, data security and risk management," said Tommy Macdonald, president, CEO, TruHearing. "As a healthcare organization, we understand the importance of dependability and have always prioritized effective data and information management. We work closely with health plans, brokers, consultants, labor and employer groups, so ensuring both safety and privacy is absolutely essential for our success and the success of our partners."

In undergoing this rigorous authorization process, the company has reaffirmed its compliance to procedures that enhance security and threat management, and reinforced its position as a trusted partner. TruHearing now joins other top-tier organizations who have earned certification by meeting the HITRUST expectation.

An assessment process facilitated through HITRUST and validated by a third-party Authorized External Assessor confirmed that TruHearing has met federal regulations, state standards and industry-defined frameworks for risk mitigation. Official certification lends credibility to operations, offering assurance that TruHearing is fully equipped to manage information threats and privacy compliance. To learn more about the assessment, visit hitrustalliance.net.

About TruHearing

TruHearing is the leader in hearing healthcare benefits serving more than 130 million people nationwide. With a highly qualified network of hearing care providers combined with the most extensive and technologically advanced hearing aid selection, white-glove service, and pre- and post-care support, TruHearing delivers the best value and service to payors and people with hearing health challenges. Headquartered in Draper, Utah, TruHearing has been improving lives by making hearing healthcare more affordable for more than 17 years and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace" in the state for the fifth consecutive year. For more information, visit: https://www.truhearing.com/.

CONTACT:

Cassidy Zimmerman

Gatesman

717-319-8926

[email protected]

SOURCE TruHearing