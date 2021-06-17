TruHearing Announces Partnership With Amalgamated Life Insurance Company

TruHearing expands access to hearing benefits through its recent partnership with Amalgamated Life Insurance Company. Tweet this

"At Amalgamated Life, we are continually adding new solutions to our suite of insurance products and employee benefits. The TruHearing voluntary plans help address the too often neglected area of hearing loss," said Paul Mallen, CEO, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company. "By partnering with TruHearing, we can help plan sponsors meet a vital need and facilitate improved mental health and cognitive function for individuals with impaired hearing. This, in turn, improves quality of life and delivers key benefits to employers such as productivity increases and lower healthcare costs."

Through TruHearing, covered members can access audiological exams from the largest national network of over 7,000 provider locations, with remote care and telehealth services, as well as hearing aids from the six leading hearing aid manufacturers globally, allowing them to prevent future damage to hearing and avoid unnecessary medical bills. Treatment of hearing loss can also prevent many health and safety risks, from undiagnosed diseases to falling accidents, depression, social isolation, anxiety and dementia.

"TruHearing is committed to building awareness of the importance that quality hearing can make in a person's life and of the advantages hearing coverage offers to benefit providers," said Tommy Macdonald, CEO, TruHearing. "Partnering with Amalgamated Life allows us to reach even more organizations with this important message and offer a range of hearing coverage options to improve more lives."

About TruHearing

TruHearing is the leader in hearing healthcare benefits serving more than 160 million people nationwide. With a highly qualified network of hearing care providers combined with the most extensive and technologically advanced hearing aid selection, white-glove service and pre- and post-care support, TruHearing delivers the best value and service to payors and people with hearing health challenges. Headquartered in Draper, Utah, TruHearing has been improving lives by making hearing healthcare more affordable for more than 18 years and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace" in the state for five consecutive years. For more information, visit: https://www.truhearing.com/ .

About Amalgamated Life Insurance Company

Founded in 1943, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company, headquartered in White Plains, NY, has since grown into a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions operating in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Working closely with plan sponsors, brokers and benefit consultants, Amalgamated Life offers an extensive suite of group insurance and voluntary benefits. Group offerings include: Term Life, Medical Stop Loss, Disability and Specialty Drug Cost Management. Its voluntary products include: Disability, Accident, Portable Term Life, Whole Life, Accidental & Dismemberment, Critical Illness, Cyber Security, Dental, Hearing and Legal. All of Amalgamated Life's solutions are characterized by effective risk protection and coverage, flexible benefit options and competitive pricing. For more information, visit: https://www.amalgamatedbenefits.com/amalgamated-life

