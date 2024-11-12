TruHearing, Black Car Fund Partner to Provide No-Cost Hearing Healthcare to Tens-of-Thousands of Eligible NY Drivers

New program provides access to audiological exams, follow-ups, and no-cost hearing aids

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of for-hire drivers in New York State will receive expanded access to no-cost hearing healthcare through a new partnership between TruHearing and The Black Car Fund, the groups announced today.

TruHearing is the market leader in hearing healthcare benefits. The Black Car Fund is a not-for-profit organization created by New York State that provides workers' compensation, safety and education classes, and health and wellness benefits at no cost to tens-of-thousands of for-hire vehicle drivers in New York State.

"This is an industry that deals with repeated noise exposure, so the need for proactive hearing healthcare is critically important, and we are proud to be the partner in providing that care to New York's drivers," said Trent Sterling, CEO, TruHearing. "This new relationship will help thousands of drivers easily access the hearing care they need, allowing them to prioritize their hearing health and prevent future damage while also avoiding unnecessary costs."

Through TruHearing, eligible drivers who are enrolled in The Black Car Fund's Drivers Benefits program, are now able to quickly access free audiological exams and follow-up visits from a convenient network of more than 8,850 provider locations. They will receive remote care and telehealth services, as well as top quality hearing aids at no cost, including free batteries.

"Partnering with TruHearing underscores our commitment to our mission to provide drivers with no-cost programs that make them healthier and safer—and we are very proud to bring this invaluable benefit to our members," said Ira Goldstein, Executive Director of The Black Car Fund. "Driving in the concrete jungle has many challenges, and one we often forget is that drivers are frequently exposed to potentially harmful noise far more often than average New Yorkers. Hearing is essential to responsible driving and overall health, and this partnership with TruHearing will enable all our drivers to prioritize their hearing health so that every ride is a safe ride at no cost to them."

This new partnership will support more than 60,000 eligible drivers who are regularly exposed to noise pollution from traffic, construction, emergency sirens and more.

Sounds at or below 70 decibels are considered safe for preventing hearing loss over the long term1. In New York however, a 2015 study revealed that the average street noise level was 73.4 decibels, with levels reaching as high as 95 decibels2 in some places.

"Working with The Black Car Fund will help us provide even more people with quality and affordable hearing healthcare, ensuring they can safeguard their hearing health so they may continue to serve New York riders safely and responsibly," added Sterling.

For more information, visit: https://ny.driversbenefits.org/.

About TruHearing

TruHearing is the #1 market share leader in hearing healthcare benefits serving more than 160 million people and over 300 partners nationwide. With more than 20 years of experience, TruHearing has the expertise to create industry-leading hearing healthcare solutions customized to match the unique needs of any organization or market segment. Guided by a goal to reconnect people to the richness of life, TruHearing has developed the largest, high-quality provider network offering the most technologically advanced hearing aid selection. TruHearing delivers superlative value to ensure payers, and their members receive a flawless experience every step of the way. Headquartered in Draper, Utah, TruHearing has been recognized as a "Top Workplace" in the state for eight years.

About New York Black Car Operators' Injury Compensation Fund, Inc.

The New York Black Car Operators' Injury Compensation Fund, Inc. -- otherwise known as The Black Car Fund, The Fund, or BCF -- was created for the purpose of providing workers' compensation coverage to Black Car Operators in the State of New York. The BCF was formed by state statute in 1999 and began issuing coverage in 2000. It is the nation's only fully self-funded, self-insured and self-administered non-profit workers' compensation provider. The BCF has more than 500 Member Bases throughout the State of New York and provides coverage to approximately 125,000 Drivers. The Black Car Fund is funded entirely by riders in the form of a passenger-paid surcharge assessed on every ride.

The Drivers Benefits program — a collaboration between The Black Car Fund and the Independent Drivers Guild — provides an accident disability insurance plan, personal accident insurance, critical illness insurance, and a $100,000 accidental death benefit. Those who enroll in the program also have access to dental, vision and telemedicine coverage, a mental health and wellness program, plus deep discounts on prescriptions, urgent care and diagnostic testing. Enrolling in the program is free and all the benefits are provided to qualified drivers throughout the state at no cost to them. For more information, visit www.nybcf.org and https://ny.driversbenefits.org

