TruHearing Honored by Hermes Creative Awards for Excellence in Marketing

DRAPER, Utah, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruHearing, the market leader in hearing healthcare benefits, has been honored by the Hermes Creative Awards in recognition of two impactful marketing campaigns.

Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, the Hermes Creative Awards are an international competition honoring the best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, and advertising among marketing and communication programs. As one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world, the Hermes Creative Awards celebrates marketing excellence across industries.

TruHearing received a Platinum Award in the Electronic Media category in recognition of the team's "Gap in Whole-Person Health" video, which was created as a keynote introduction to capture the attention of health plan leaders at a national conference. TruHearing was presented with a Gold Award in the Print Media category for the team's "What's Missing?" campaign, which leveraged a B2B mailer to connect with brokers and consultants and call attention to the often-overlooked hearing benefit category.

"Educating a target audience is always an evolving challenge, and I'm particularly proud of the creative, impactful thinking our team used to draw the eyes–and most importantly, ears–of key decision makers in the benefits space," said Eva Hoffman, Senior Vice President of Marketing at TruHearing. "These campaigns are an extension of our commitment to make hearing healthcare accessible to all, and we are so appreciative of this recognition by the Hermes Creative Awards in helping us do just that."

About TruHearing

TruHearing is the #1 market share leader in hearing healthcare benefits serving more than 160 million people and over 300 partners nationwide. With over 20 years of experience, TruHearing has the expertise to customize industry-leading hearing healthcare solutions to match any organization's unique needs. Guided by a goal to reconnect people to the richness of life, TruHearing has developed the largest, high-quality provider network offering the most technologically advanced hearing aid selection. TruHearing ensures payers and their members receive a flawless experience. Headquartered in Draper, Utah, TruHearing has been recognized as a "Top Workplace" for eight consecutive years.

