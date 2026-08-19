TruHeight and Creator Quincy Helsel Return to Denver for the 2nd Annual Quincy's Community Classic

Free back-to-school event at George Washington High School pairs 1v1 and 3v3 basketball tournaments with a full carnival activation, free haircuts, and a school supply giveaway open to the entire Denver community

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruHeight, a kids' and teens' nutrition brand, today announced the 2nd Annual Quincy's Community Classic, a free community event hosted by Denver-native basketball creator Quincy Helsel. The event takes place Sunday, August 30, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. at George Washington High School in Denver, Colorado. Admission is free and open to everyone.

TruHeight x Quincy Community Classic Poster

The Community Classic combines a basketball tournament with a full carnival activation and a back-to-school supply drive, built around a single idea: make the first week of school something students actually look forward to. Programming includes a 1v1 tournament, a 3v3 tournament, a live DJ, free haircuts, carnival games, local vendors, and food, with every element provided at no cost to attendees.

Approximately 1,000 bags filled with school supplies will be handed out to students at no cost, along with TruHeight product samples. The Hoop Bus, a mobile basketball community project joining the event, will also be giving away basketballs on site.

2026 Giveaway

Bags with school supplies: approximately 1,000

TruHeight product sample bags: 750 to 1,000 allocated

Basketballs: provided on site by TruHeight and The Hoop Bus

The inaugural Community Classic, held in Denver in 2025, drew approximately 2,000 attendees. That event distributed more than 600 school bags, 250 basketballs, 40 pairs of basketball shoes, and 150 free haircuts, along with over $1,000 in prizes.

2025 Event, For Reference

Attendance: approximately 2,000

School bags distributed: 600+

Basketballs distributed: 250+

Basketball shoes distributed: 40+

Free haircuts provided: 150+

Prizes awarded: $1,000+

"Denver is home, and this event is about giving back to the community that raised me," said Quincy Helsel. "Kids get hyped for a tournament and a carnival. They don't get hyped for a supply drive. So, we built something they actually want to show up to, and they walk out with everything they need for the school year."

"Quincy built this event himself and we are proud to back it for a second year," said Eden Stelmach, Co-Founder of TruHeight. "Our focus has always been on the communities where kids and teens actually are, and that means showing up in person, not just online. Everything at the Community Classic is free because that is the point."

"Events like this are the best opportunity we have to give back to the communities that support us," said Justin Rapoport, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of TruHeight. "Denver is the start. We want to keep doing this in more cities, and we want every one of them to stay free for the families who show up."

The Hoop Bus joins the 2026 Community Classic as an event partner. The mobile basketball community project will be on site running programming for attendees and giving away basketballs throughout the day.

The 2026 event will also feature appearances from basketball and social media guests including Khan Asadi, JrJayy, Capri Jones, Warhol, TyIsDatGuy, Grady Ferrick, DTB Lee, and DJ Fadorah, with additional guests to be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.

Event Details

Event: 2nd Annual Quincy's Community Classic, presented by TruHeight

Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. MT

Location: George Washington High School, Denver, CO

Event partner: The Hoop Bus

Cost: Free and open to the public

Registration and additional event information will be shared through Quincy Helsel's social channels and TruHeight's Team TruHeight page at truheightvitamins.com.

About TruHeight

TruHeight is a kids' and teens' nutrition brand offering science-backed vitamins and supplements designed to support growing bodies. TruHeight products are available nationwide at Target, CVS, Amazon, and truheightvitamins.com. Learn more at truheightvitamins.com.

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SOURCE TruHeight Vitamins