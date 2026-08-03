TruHeight Named Presenting Sponsor of 2026 MSHTV Camp, the Nation's Top Youth Basketball Exposure Event

Partnership puts the kids' nutrition brand at the center of youth basketball's biggest weekend, September 18-20 in Westfield, Indiana

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruHeight Vitamins, a leading nutrition and supplement brand for kids and teens, today announced a partnership with MSHTV Camp, the nation's premier youth basketball exposure camp, as the presenting sponsor of the 2026 event taking place September 18-20.

TruHeight x MSHTV

MSHTV Camp has hosted some of basketball's biggest names. Alumni include this year's top three NBA Draft picks: AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, and Darryn Peterson. Future stars Tyran Stokes, Erick Dampier Jr., Adan Diggs, and Taylen Kinney competed at the camp before launching their high school basketball careers. Each year, the event draws elite young athletes from more than 40 states and international markets, with coverage from major youth sports media outlets including BallisLife, Overtime, Courtside Films, Strictly BBall, and SLAM.

As presenting sponsor, TruHeight branding will be featured across all camp media in the 30 days leading up to the event, including player commitment graphics and hype videos, as well as on player jerseys and event signage throughout the weekend. The partnership also includes the Friday Night TruHeight Games, an annual showcase where the camp's top-ranked players compete in custom TruHeight jerseys in front of the event's largest media presence.

"MSHTV Camp is where the next generation of basketball talent shows up, and where millions of young athletes are watching," said Eden Stelmach, Co-Founder of TruHeight. "Our brand was built for kids and teens who take their development seriously. Being part of this event puts us alongside the players and families we exist to serve."

"TruHeight is a natural fit for our camp. The players we host and the audience that follows them care about health and performance. We're excited to have them at the center of the 2026 event and appreciate their dedication to investing in youth sports. I could not ask for a better partner for this year's camp," said Ty Kish, Founder of MSHTV.

The 2026 MSHTV Camp takes place September 18-20 in Westfield, Indiana, at the Pacers Athletic Center. For more information, visit mshtvcamp.com.

About TruHeight

TruHeight is a kids' and teens' nutrition brand offering science-backed vitamins and supplements designed to support growing bodies. TruHeight products are available nationwide at Target, CVS, Amazon, and online at truheightvitamins.com.

About MSHTV Camp

Founded to give young players national exposure, MSHTV Camp is the country's top youth basketball exposure event, attracting elite talent from over 40 states. The top media in youth basketball will be in attendance, including Coast 2 Coast Preps, Top 25 Scouts, In The Gym Hoops, and Elite Mixtapes. Content from the camp has amassed over 1 billion views on social media. This will be MSHTV's eleventh camp, hosting over 4,000 players since 2015.

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SOURCE TruHeight Vitamins