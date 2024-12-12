TruHeight Growth Protein Shake Clinical Pilot Study Suggests Promising Support For Height Growth in Children and Adolescents

The study reinforces support from pediatric health professionals and parents who enjoy TruHeight's nutritious products, along with the healthy growth they see in children.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruHeight, a leader in innovative nutritional supplements designed for children's growth and development, is pleased to announce the results of a six-month randomized controlled pilot study suggesting that its Growth Protein Shake may support height growth in children and adolescents. The study provides preliminary evidence that reinforces growing support from pediatric health professionals, parents, and kids due to the brand's focus on safety and effectiveness.

TruHeight Growth Protein Shake Clinical Pilot Study Suggests Promising Support For Height Growth in Kids and Teens Post this TruHeight Growth Protein Shake

The study, titled "A Six-Month Randomized Controlled Pilot Study Evaluating the Effects of an Oral Nutrition Supplement on Children's Growth Patterns," found that children who consumed TruHeight Growth Protein Shake experienced a statistically significant increase in height compared to a control group.

Key Findings of the Study:

Participants in the treatment group grew an average of 2.94 cm over six months, compared to 2.23 cm in the control group.

over six months, compared to in the control group. The change in height SDS (Standard Deviation Score) in the treatment group was statistically significant ( p=0.0028 ).

). The pilot study suggests a 0.281 cm growth advantage in height for children taking the supplement, even after controlling for age, sex, baseline height, and collagen X levels.

in height for children taking the supplement, even after controlling for age, sex, baseline height, and collagen X levels. Improvements in body composition measures (lean body mass, fat-free mass, BMI) were observed but did not reach statistical significance, warranting further research.

"This pilot study underscores our commitment to advancing children's health through science-backed nutrition," said [Eden Stelmach, Co-Founder of TruHeight]. "The findings not only provide early evidence of the effectiveness of our Growth Protein Shake but also highlight the potential of targeted nutritional supplementation to support optimal growth during critical developmental years. We're excited to continue exploring this potential through future clinical studies already in progress."

Expert Endorsement from Dr. Michael Milobsky

Dr. Michael Milobsky , a board-certified pediatrician, and TruHeight Ambassador, emphasized the importance of a balanced approach to children's growth:

"Firstly, as a pediatrician, I have no hesitation in recommending TruHeight to my patients and family—it is both safe and beneficial for kids. Furthermore, it's important to emphasize that TruHeight is meant to complement a healthy lifestyle—not replace it. Proper nutrition, adequate sleep, regular exercise, and genetics all play significant roles in determining a child's growth. TruHeight is here to support a healthy lifestyle, not bypass expert medical advice. Their supplements are designed to support natural growth by addressing common nutritional gaps in kids' diets. Key ingredients like calcium, vitamin D, and zinc are essential for healthy bone development, while ashwagandha, extensively studied for its stress-reducing properties, addresses another critical factor impacting overall health and growth. The goal is to provide kids with the nutrients they need to reach their full genetic potential."

Advocating for Healthy Lifestyles and Bone Health

At TruHeight, we believe that proper nutrition goes hand in hand with a healthy lifestyle. In addition to providing scientifically formulated products, TruHeight actively advocates for children to improve their diets by reducing sugar consumption, incorporating nutrient-dense foods, and engaging in regular physical activity. Our products offer a healthy option for today's youth looking to optimize bone health during their critical growth years.

TruHeight's proprietary growth formula is powered by concentrated plant extracts and a blend of key vitamins, proteins, and minerals. Ingredients like proteins, amino acids, Vitamin D, zinc, ashwagandha, and calcium are carefully selected to support growth and overall health. Importantly, TruHeight products are low in sugar, with our capsules containing zero sugar and our gummies only 3 grams per serving. This commitment to health and quality is one of the many reasons TruHeight has earned the support of numerous pediatricians, as well as parents and children alike.

Study Overview

The clinical trial, registered on ClinicalTrials.gov , included 32 children and adolescents aged 4 to 17. Participants in the treatment group consumed the TruHeight Growth Protein Shake five days a week for six months, while the control group followed their usual diets. Measurements of height, weight, and body composition were collected at baseline, three months, and six months.

The study is published in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Nutrition Open Science, and the full article can be accessed here: ScienceDirect Journal Link .

As one of the few studies focused on nutritional supplementation for older children and adolescents, these findings add to the growing body of evidence supporting the role of targeted nutrition in growth and development.

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For more information, visit www.truheightvitamins.com .

About TruHeight

TruHeight is a leading provider of science-backed nutritional supplements designed to support growth and development in children and adolescents. Committed to innovation and evidence-based solutions, TruHeight also promotes healthy habits, including improved diets and active lifestyles, to help kids and teens reach their full potential.

SOURCE TruHeight Vitamins