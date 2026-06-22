TruHeight Launches in 5,000 CVS Stores Nationwide

The #1 Pediatrician-Recommended brand for children's growth and development arrives on CVS shelves coast to coast beginning June 19

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruHeight Vitamins, the #1 Pediatrician-Recommended brand for children's growth and development*, announced that its products are rolled out to 5,000 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide — the largest retail expansion in the company's history and one of the most significant mass-retail debuts in the children's wellness category this year.

TruHeight + CVS TruHeight is at CVS

Beginning June 19, families can find TruHeight's flagship line — including Growth Gummies, Sleep Gummies, and Growth Capsules — in the vitamin and supplement aisle at CVS stores across the country, placing the brand within reach of millions of households at the neighborhood pharmacy parents already trust.

The launch caps a rapid expansion for TruHeight, which moved from a direct-to-consumer business into national retail earlier this year with its debut at Target. With more than two million products sold and a fast-growing community of parents and healthcare professionals behind it, TruHeight has become one of the defining brands in a category mainstream retailers are racing to build out.

"Reaching 5,000 CVS stores is a defining moment for TruHeight and for our mission to make trusted, science-minded nutrition available to every family," said Justin Rapoport, Co-CEO of TruHeight Vitamins. "CVS is where families turn for their health, and being on that shelf — at this scale — means a parent in almost any community in America can now find us a few minutes from home."

A Category Built on Trust

TruHeight supports children and teens with key nutrients during their most important years of growth and development — an approach that has resonated with parents and providers alike, earning the brand recognition as the #1 Pediatrician-Recommended brand for children's growth and development in the 2025 IQVIA ProVoice Survey.

Reaching CVS shelves carries its own scrutiny. Through its Tested to Be Trusted program, CVS requires every vitamin and supplement it sells to pass rigorous third-party testing before stocking — independent verification that the ingredients and amounts on the label are actually in the product, plus screening for contaminants. Every TruHeight product heading to CVS completed that testing ahead of launch.

About TruHeight Vitamins

TruHeight Vitamins is the #1 Pediatrician-Recommended brand for children's growth and development, as recognized by the 2025 IQVIA ProVoice Survey. TruHeight offers gummies, capsules, and powdered drink mixes formulated with key ingredients and developed in collaboration with board-certified pediatricians. With more than two million products sold, it is one of the fastest-growing children's health brands in the United States.

TruHeight products are available beginning June 19 at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, at Target, Amazon, and at www.truheightvitamins.com.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or product samples, please contact Kim Brown, TruHeight PR, 678.829.9075, [email protected].

*Among pediatricians surveyed in the 2025 IQVIA ProVoice Survey for the children's growth and development category.

SOURCE TruHeight Vitamins