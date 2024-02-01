TruHeight Supports Healthy Bone Growth and Development in Children and Teens

The pediatrician-backed provider of clinically proven supplements that support height growth over time and address nutritional and sleep deficiencies.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Library of Medicine states that 70% of U.S. adolescents lack nutrients essential to bone growth and poor nutrition in schools, which can lead to a 7.8-inch gap in height for people. TruHeight supplements and empowers kids to reach their maximum height potential, especially those who need to improve their diet and reduce sugar consumption and other unhealthy habits.

TruHeight is the team behind clinically proven supplements that aid nutrition, sleep, and growth for ages five and older. Its pediatrician-backed solution is a healthy, convenient, and nutritional option for today's youth to optimize bone health during their critical growth years. Potent and concentrated plant extracts power the proprietary growth formulas and are 100% natural.

"As a nation, we need to address the critical growth years of 5+ and determine the most effective and healthiest way to help our young generation grow into their potential," said Eden Stelmach, co-founder of TruHeight. "This starts with holistically addressing nutrition, sleep, stress management, hormonal imbalances and immunity. With simple lifestyle changes, children and teens can be encouraged to play an active  role in their development."

After a six-month clinical pilot trial, the evaluating clinicians reported children taking TruHeight daily to have a statistically significant increase in height compared to those in the control group by over 86%. The study measured Collagen X levels, a critical bio-marker closely linked to the activity in the growth plates of developing bones and serves as a real-time gauge for growth velocity. Children who took TruHeight experienced a 44% higher level of Collagen X. This significant increase translates to enhanced growth plate activity and, consequently, a more robust rate of linear bone growth.

"As a 6th grader playing varsity high school AAU, I want to be the best basketball player on the court and TruHeight makes it possible by boosting my height a few extra inches,"  said Liv Harness, taking the Max Height Kit for three months.

With vitamins, minerals, protein, amino acids and other essential nutrients necessary for bone growth, thousands of teens are rewriting their stories. For more information, visit www.truheightvitamins.com.

About TruHeight
TruHeight supports healthy bone growth and development in individuals aged 5+, with a toddler line for 2+. We are on a mission to provide these nutrients while educating the lifestyle and practices needed to grow tall and healthy.

