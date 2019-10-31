TruHome Solutions Enhances Its Customer Experience Using the Black Knight Servicing Digital Solution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) announced today that TruHome Solutions, LLC, https://www.commercebank.com/a credit union service organization (CUSO) that assists credit unions nationwide in offering mortgage loans to their members, will use Black Knight's Servicing Digital solution to deliver detailed, timely and highly personalized loan information to members of TruHome Solutions' credit union partners about the value of their homes and how much wealth can be built from these real estate assets. Servicing Digital will help TruHome Solutions deepen partners' member relationships and increase member retention by giving consumers easy, round-the-clock access to home and loan information; the ability to make a mortgage payment online; and present opportunities for refinancing, taking out a home equity loan or purchasing another home. The solution is available anytime, anywhere online and via mobile devices.

"Servicing Digital presents credit union members with home and loan details, which will make it easier for them to understand the value of their greatest asset -- their home," said Doug Hoelscher, president of TruHome Solutions. "The solution can be personally branded for each of our credit union partners, allowing them the opportunity to have the same look and feel as offered in their native online banking website."

Servicing Digital gives homeowners the ability to easily perform tasks and view information related to their mortgages through a simple, user-friendly interface, while providing a platform for continual engagement between servicers and their customers. The innovative, consumer-centric solution delivers useful information specific to an individual's mortgage, property and local housing market by accessing the servicer's data through Black Knight's comprehensive, end-to-end MSP system, as well as the company's industry-leading property records database, advanced analytics and automated valuation models.

"Servicing Digital enables credit union members to make more informed decisions about their home mortgage and help build their personal net worth," said Joe Nackashi, president of Black Knight. "We are excited that TruHome Solutions is embracing this innovative product, which will provide enhanced loan and mortgage industry data within the application."

While TruHome Solutions will use the responsive web design version of Servicing Digital, the solution is also available as a native mobile app.

