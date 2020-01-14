Truist and the Atlanta Braves Announce Truist Park as New Name of SunTrust Park

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) and the Atlanta Braves today announced that SunTrust Park will be renamed Truist Park as a continuation of its naming rights partnership with the Braves. Truist Park will continue SunTrust Park's legacy of establishing a community where friends and families gather for quality time and create lifelong memories, from the ballpark to The Battery Atlanta.

"As Truist, we stand for better, and that starts with how we approach our partnerships," said Dontá Wilson, chief digital and client experience officer for Truist. "In working closely with the Braves, we look forward to creating meaningful change in the communities we serve – from cultivating connections in the Atlanta community to creating an engaging fan experience at Truist Park."

Truist Park's branding will transition to include the Truist logo and signature color of Truist Purple. Major branding will be in place in time for Opening Day of the 2020 season in March, and the full rebrand of the stadium will be complete by Opening Day of the 2021 season.

"SunTrust has been a valued partner, and we look forward to beginning this next chapter with them as Truist," said Derek Schiller, president and CEO of the Atlanta Braves. "We're confident that players and fans alike will continue to enjoy and love Truist Park as the home of their Atlanta Braves."

Fans can start to experience Truist Park's new brand identity at the Braves' annual Chop Fest Weekend on Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25.

"I am honored to announce that, over the next 10 years, Truist will refurbish one youth baseball field a year and name each after Hank Aaron, the Braves home run king," Wilson said. "This is an incredible opportunity to partner with a Braves legend and make a difference in the lives of youth by creating spaces where kids can learn about teamwork, build friendships, and make memories to last a lifetime."

Additionally, to help celebrate the name change, the Atlanta Braves and Truist are offering all kids (aged 14 and under) a free ticket to attend a Braves game. During the month of April (excluding Opening Day), kids can attend a Braves game at Truist Park for free, courtesy of Truist. Adults can sign up at The onUp Experience inside The Battery Atlanta beginning Monday, March 2 and redeem at the Braves ticket windows.

To view and download photos and renderings of Truist Park, visit https://media.truist.com/. For more information, visit www.Truist.com and www.braves.com/truistpark.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to building a better future for its clients, teammates and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist is one of the nation's largest financial services holding companies offering a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist serves approximately 10 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 17 division championships, five National League pennants, and a World Series title. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM), Rock 100.5 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.

