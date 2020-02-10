Truist Announces Redemption of Series K Depositary Shares

The Company will redeem the Preferred Stock at a cash redemption price equal to $100,000 per share plus any accrued and unpaid dividends to the Redemption Date (the "Preferred Stock Redemption Price"). The Series K Depositary Shares (CUSIP: 89832QAA7) will be redeemed for cash at a redemption price representing 1/100 th of the Preferred Stock Redemption Price, or $1,000 per depositary share plus any accrued and unpaid dividends to the Redemption Date. Regular dividends on the outstanding shares of the Preferred Stock and the Series K Depositary Shares will be paid separately to holders of record as of February 14, 2020, in the customary manner.

Unless the Company defaults in the payment of the Preferred Stock Redemption Price to the Depositary, the Preferred Stock and the Series K Depositary Shares will no longer be outstanding after the Redemption Date and all rights of the holders of the Preferred Stock and the Series K Depositary Shares shall cease and terminate. In addition, regular quarterly dividends for each of the Preferred Stock and Series K Depositary Shares will also be paid on March 16, 2020.

