Truist announces release of 2026 CCAR results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced the release of the results of its annual company-run stress test, conducted in accordance with Dodd-Frank Act regulations issued by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The results are available online at ir.truist.com/regulatory-disclosures.

"Truist's 2026 annual stress test results reaffirm the benefits of our diverse business mix and our disciplined risk management culture," said Truist Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers. "Our strong capital position enables us to effectively serve our clients and stakeholders, generate sustainable shareholder returns, and continue delivering on our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities."

In accordance with the Federal Reserve's Feb. 4, 2026 announcement to maintain existing stress capital buffer requirements, Truist's current stress capital buffer requirement of 2.5 percent will remain in effect until Sept. 30, 2027.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $549 billion as of March 31, 2026. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "pursue," "seek," "continue," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast," "potential," "target," "objective," "trend," "plan," "goal," "initiative," "priorities," or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," or "could." Forward-looking statements convey Truist's expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, or results. All forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond Truist's control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, conditions, and results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. While no list of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties could be complete, some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events or circumstances to differ from those in Truist's forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties more fully discussed in Part I, Item 1A (Risk Factors) in Truist's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in Truist's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by Truist or on its behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. Truist does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except as required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that Truist may make in any subsequent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, or Current Report on Form 8-K.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation