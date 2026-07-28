Truist names John Stucker as Middle Market Sales Leader

New role strengthens growth strategy and sales execution for serving the middle market segment

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that John Stucker has joined Truist as Middle Market Sales Leader, a newly created role designed to drive growth and elevate sales execution across the company's middle market banking business.

John Stucker announced as Truist as Middle Market Sales Leader.

The appointment reflects Truist's continued investment in talent, strategy, and capabilities to serve middle market clients—an important and growing segment for the firm. During its second quarter earnings release, Truist reported that middle market deposits grew 12% year over year, driven by 9% growth in legacy markets and 27% growth in expansion markets such as Texas, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

Stucker joins Truist from JPMorgan Chase, where he spent more than 25 years in commercial banking leadership roles, most recently serving as managing director and national head of multinational corporations. In that role, he led teams serving U.S. subsidiaries of foreign-owned companies and helped middle market clients expand internationally through integrated banking solutions. Earlier in his career, he led the firm's beverage industry group and served in debt capital markets, bringing broad experience across industry coverage, client strategy, and complex financing solutions.

"John Stucker's leadership experience, strategic mindset, and proven track record serving middle market and multinational clients make him an excellent addition to Truist," said Jodie Hughes, Truist's head of commercial banking. "This new role is critical to advancing our middle market growth strategy—helping us capture more share, expand across deposits, payments, and loans, and deliver a more consistent, differentiated experience for our clients."

In this role, Stucker will lead Truist's middle market growth strategy with a focus on accelerating performance, deepening client relationships, and identifying opportunities to increase market penetration.

"I'm excited to join Truist at a time of strong momentum in the middle market," said Stucker. "The opportunity to work across teams, sharpen our go-to-market approach, and help drive meaningful growth for our clients and the business is incredibly compelling. I look forward to collaborating with teammates across the firm to continue building a high-performing, purpose-driven organization."

Truist's middle market banking business is part of the Wholesale Banking segment which provides comprehensive solutions to commercial, corporate, institutional and high-net-worth clients through a combination of regional coverage and industry-focused teams serving clients across the U.S.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $556 billion as of June 30, 2026. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation