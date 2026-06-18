Truist announces second quarter 2026 earnings call details

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) will report second quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Friday, July 17, 2026. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers and Chief Financial Officer Mike Maguire will host a conference call to review the company's financial results at 8 a.m. ET.

Investors can access the live earnings call by webcast or dial-in as follows:

Live webcast for listeners:

https://app.webinar.net/oM9yPobVKXd

Dial-in for analysts:

1-877-883-0383, passcode 0575894

Additional details:

The news release and presentation materials will be available at ir.truist.com under "Events & Presentations." A replay of the call will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top 10 commercial bank with total assets of $549 billion as of March 31, 2026. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation