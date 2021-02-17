Truist Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes due April 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Bank today announced it will redeem all $700,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 2.85% Senior Notes due April 1, 2021 (CUSIP 07330NAJ4) on the redemption date of March 1, 2021.

The redemption price for the notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date. Interest on the notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company. U.S. Bank National Association is the paying agent for the notes.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With the combined history of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $509 billion as of December 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

