Truist Chairman & CEO to speak at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers will speak at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in New York City.

A live audio webcast will be available the day of the event at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $535 billion as of March 31, 2024. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

