Truist Charlotte headquarters building to be renamed Truist Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that 214 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte, North Carolina, will become Truist Center and exercised its option to purchase the property in the heart of the financial district in Uptown Charlotte. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter in 2020.

"Truist Center is in the ideal location for our newly combined company as we build a bold, transformational financial institution," said Truist Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King. "The Truist name at the top of this signature building will help to signify our beginning and demonstrates our commitment to the Queen City."

Truist branded signage throughout the building and around the property will be installed in phases after the transaction is completed.

Truist is in the process of transitioning approximately 2,000 teammates to occupy more than 550,000 square feet of the nearly 965,000 square-foot tower. The new headquarters is already home to Truist's executive management team. Truist Center will accommodate several leadership teams for corporate groups, including: Corporate Communications, Finance, Human Resources, Insurance, Legal, Risk Management, and Technology.

In the coming months, Truist will announce the location of its Innovation and Technology Center, which also will be in Charlotte. Details of the purchase agreement are not disclosed. Learn more at Truist.com.

