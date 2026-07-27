Truist Securities names Craig Mineard Co-Head of TMT Investment Banking

Mineard joins Thomas Wilson in leading the growing industry coverage team

ATLANTA, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Securities today announced the appointment of Craig Mineard as Managing Director and Co-Head of Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Investment Banking. Mineard joins Co-Head Thomas Wilson in leading the firm's industry coverage team, strengthening its position in the sector.

Craig Mineard appointed as Co-Head of Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) Investment Banking for Truist Securities.

"As infrastructure expansion, artificial intelligence integration, and cross-sector convergence continue to reshape the market, expanding our talent base is critical in scaling our platform to meet our clients' evolving needs," said Tom Hackett, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Truist Securities. "Craig and Tom bring deep sector expertise, strong relationships, and a proven record of advising companies through complex transactions. The addition of their leadership further strengthens and enhances our ability to deliver the insights, capabilities, and execution our clients need to succeed in a rapidly changing market."

With more than 25 years of experience, Mineard joins Truist Securities from Jefferies, where he most recently served as Global Joint Head of Media, Communications, and Information Services Investment Banking. While at Jefferies, he helped build one of the leading franchises advising Data and Information Services companies in the U.S. and Europe. Based in New York, Mineard brings deep client relationships and a strong history of origination and execution in the Media and Technology sectors across middle market and large cap M&A advisory and capital markets.

"Truist Securities has built a strong, client-centered investment banking platform with deep industry expertise and a clear commitment to growth," said Mineard. "I'm excited to join Tom Wilson and the broader team to help expand our TMT coverage, deepen client relationships, and deliver thoughtful strategic advice and execution to companies navigating a rapidly evolving market."

Wilson, who joined the firm as Co-Head of TMT in May, has more than 25 years of experience. He held multiple leadership roles over the past eight years at Jefferies, most recently serving as Managing Director within the TMT Investment Banking group, helping to drive M&A and capital markets origination and execution across a variety of sectors.

"The TMT landscape is rapidly evolving, so clients need differentiated advice and strong execution more than ever," said Wilson. "Truist Securities is well positioned to help clients evaluate opportunities and execute on their most important strategic priorities. Having worked with Craig for the past nine years, I'm excited to partner with him to accelerate the strong momentum we have across our TMT franchise."

Truist Securities is the corporate and investment banking platform of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC), a purpose-driven financial institution delivering advice and expertise to clients with care. Its TMT franchise focuses on key sectors including Artificial Intelligence, Infrastructure and Cyber Software, Application Software, FinTech, Information Services, IT/Tech Services, Internet and Digital Media, Local Media, Broadband and Fiber, Digital Infrastructure, and Music and Entertainment. Truist Securities is part of the Truist Wholesale Banking segment which provides comprehensive solutions to commercial, corporate, institutional, and high-net-worth clients through a combination of regional coverage and industry-focused teams serving clients across the U.S.

About Truist Securities

Truist Securities is the full-service corporate and investment banking arm of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC). With a rich history extending back more than 125 years, Truist Securities offers a robust capital markets and investment banking platform that includes a comprehensive array of strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and capital markets capabilities for corporate and institutional clients, including sales, trading and research services in both fixed income and equity. The firm also provides corporate finance, asset finance, risk management, liquidity, and treasury management solutions to meet clients' full spectrum of financial needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Truist Securities has offices located across the U.S. Learn more at www.truistsecurities.com.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $556 billion as of June 30, 2026. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

© 2026 Truist Financial Corporation. Truist and Truist Securities are service marks of Truist Financial Corporation. All rights reserved. Truist Securities is the trade name for the corporate and investment banking services of Truist Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries. Securities and strategic advisory services are provided by Truist Securities, Inc., member FINRA and SIPC. │ Lending, financial risk management, and treasury management and payment services are offered by Truist Bank. │ Deposit products are offered by Truist Bank, Member FDIC.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation